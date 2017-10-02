Annie Golden, Claybourne Elder and More to Star in Readings of New Musical STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE

Stonewall Production LLC has announced that Annie Golden, Aaron Simon Gross, Rev Yolanda, Claybourne Elder and Kevin Smith Kirkwood will lead the cast of the upcoming workshop of STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE, a new musical written and composed by Dave Bates about the moments leading up to the violent raid on the Stonewall Inn.

Karen Carpenter directs with musical direction by Debra Barsha. Choreography is provided by Joe Langworth.

The readings will take place on Monday, October 16th at 2:00pm and 6:30pm and Tuesday, October 17th at 12:00pm at Riply-Grier Studios. Reservations can be made for the presentations by email: STONEWALL@theatrical.ag or by calling 347-875-7782.

STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE's full cast features Kevin Santos, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Edward Cook, Warren Bub, Jared Loftin, Sean Patrick Doyle, Claybourne Elder, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Annie Golden, Aaron Simon Gross, Joey Taranto, Josh Lamon, Rev Yolanda, Anthony Simone, Preston Sadleir and Conor Ryan. Stonewall: A Rhapsody on Resistance is cast by Geoff Josselson, CSA.

At 1:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, June 28, 1969, the Stonewall Inn was raided by the New York City police. The patrons of the bar, rather than fleeing as they typically did, decided to stay and fight. But in the fateful hours before the gay liberation movement's explosive beginning, it was just another Friday night at Stonewall, the crummiest bottle club in Greenwich Village. Stonewall: A Rhapsody on Resistance, gives audiences a seat at the bar as history is about to unfold. Seen through the eyes of Mark, a newcomer fresh off the bus from Kansas, the regulars at Stonewall might as well be from another planet. But when this ragtag group of hustlers, lovers, and drag queens welcomes him with open arms, Mark discovers a home worth fighting for. Alternately hilarious and moving, Stonewall: A Rhapsody on Resistance is the story of an unconventional family who found themselves on the front lines of history.

The workshop will culminate in three presentations: Monday, October 16th at 2:00pm and 6:30pm as well as Tuesday, October 17th at 12:00pm. Reservations can be made for the presentations by email: STONEWALL@theatrical.ag or by calling 347-875-7782.

Stonewall: A Rhapsody on Resistance is General Managed and Executive Produced by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Ryan Krukowski

Related Articles