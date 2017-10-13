Happy Friday the 13th! BWW Picks Top 13 Scariest Broadway Shows Of All Time!

It's Friday the 13th which means that you should not be walking under ladders, seeing a black cat or saying specific words in empty theaters. But, it also means that we are only 18 days away from Halloween!

In honor of the spookiest day of them all, BWW decided to rank their 13 favorite scary musicals. Some may be more comical, while others bring the drama. But, we can all agree that moments from these shows have made us jump in our seats!

Take a look at our list (in no particular order) below!

SWEENEY TODD

Attend the tale! The beloved musical premiered in 1979 and won the Tony for best musical, as well as Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor (Len Cariou) and Actress (Angela Lansbury). The story about a bloody barber who comes back to London, seeking revenge, while also helping a meat pie shop owner in a gruesome way. It's the quintessential scary Broadway musical that we just had to put on our list! SWEENEY TODD can now be seen Off-Broadway in an extra spooky immersive production. Here's a taste of the creepy musical in a clip from the 2006 revival Tony performance, with Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone in the leading roles!



AMERICAN PSYCHO

Although very short-lived, this musical took Broadway by storm in 2016 with its attractive cast and large amounts of blood. If you were in the front row, you were advised to cover up to protect from all that blood. The musical, based on the cult classic movie, starred Benjamin Walker as serial killer Patrick Bateman. Take a look at the show clips below to get a feel for the musical that kept audience members on the edge of their seats.



THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Now for a lighter addition to the list. THE ADDAMS FAMILY may be a hilarious musical, but it had its scary moments with costumes, lighting and more. But it's hard not to love this creepy family! Take a look at the clip below of "When You're An Addams," with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth.



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

This cult classic is a fun way to spend a Halloween. Many movie theaters around the country have interactive showings of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW on Halloween to get you in the spirit! This musical has a bizarre plot, making it the perfect Halloween treat. Watch this clip from the 2000 Broadway revival, with an electrically spooky Raúl Esperanza as Riff Raff.





LESTAT

With a score by Elton John and Bernie Taupin, this musical, based on the novel THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES, had a very small run in 2006. It stared Hugh Panaro as Lestat, a man who unwillingly became a vampire, and Carolee Carmello as his mother. Now, you can catch these two as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett off-broadway! But, let's take a look at this short-lived musical in this creepy commercial.



BAT BOY

A story about a half-boy/half-bat? Sign us up! This scary musical was produced Off-Broadway in 2001 to critically acclaim. The plot, which gets much darker than just the fact that there is a bat-boy found in town, is a popular show for high school's to perform. Listen to a song from the musical "Comfort and Joy" below.



LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Another funnier addition to the list! LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is rock horror musical with music by Alan Menken. With an evil plant and great music, this musical is perfect for your Halloween dentist. Look at this clip from the movie with Steve Martin as an evil (yet hilarious) dentist!



YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Can you go wrong with a Mel Brooks musical? The answer is no! Based on the 1974 comedy movie, this musical premiered on Broadway in 2007 with a terrific cast that included Roger Bart, Christopher Fitzgerald and Sutton Foster. YOUNG FRANKSTEIN lands on our list with its classic scary story and amazing performances! Watch this clip from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade of "Transylvania Mania."



CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

The original broadway run of CARRIE was only 3 days long, due to poor reviews. But, the musical has become a cult favorite (like most of these horror musicals are) and was revived off-broadway in 2012 with Marin Mazzie, Derek Klena and Christy Altomare. Watch this highlight real from the revival below to get a feel for the scary musical, even if it does not show the iconic prom scene with all that blood!



JEKYLL AND HYDE

The original 1997 production scared audiences for almost 4 years, with the steamy remake in 2013 not faring as well, with only 29 regular performances. Based loosely on the Robert Louis Stevenson book we all had to read in high school, this musical has death, blood, and, in the case of the 2013 revival, sex. Look at this Halloween commercial the 2013 revival made that may or may not have made us jump out of our seats when we watched it!



BONNIE AND CLYDE

This musical (which we intentionally put after JEKYLL AND HYDE cause it rhymed) had a brief run in 2011 with Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes (who received a Tony nomination for this show) in the leading roles. Based on the true story of the criminal duo Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker, this musical had Tony-nominated music by Frank Wildhorn. We still love the music and the chemistry between Jordan and Osnes! Here's a highlight video we put together back in 2011 to share our favorite scenes from the musical!



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

We have been seeing a lot of horror shows that have closed way too early, but PHANTOM is not one of them. In fact, it is the longest running show on Broadway as of now. Opening on Broadway in 1988, this beloved musical has amazing music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. What's so scary about PHANTOM, you ask? Well, that act 1 finale with the chandelier and the mask reveal land it on our list! Here's a clip of Norm Lewis and Sierra Boggess performing the titular song on a creepy boat ride complete with the spooky chandeliers.





ASSASSINS

Last, but certainly not least, is ASSASSINS with music by Stephen Sondheim. The revue-style musical follows the famed men and women who successfully or successfully assassinated the President of the United States. It premiered Off-Broadway in 1990 and opened on Broadway in 2004, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Here's the 2004 Tony Award clip of an eerily upbeat "Everyone's Got the Right."



