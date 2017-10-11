KPOP Creators to Appear on Next Week's THEATER TALK

THEATER TALK, winner of the 2017 Emmy Award for Best Interview/Discussion Show in the NYC area, delves into the immersive new musical KPOP, set in a Korean pop music factory.

KPOP co-conceiver and librettist Jason Kim, director Teddy Bergman of Woodshed Collective, and Ars NOVA Artistic Director Jason Eagan discuss collaborating on this unique production currently at A.R.T./New York Theatres, and how it explores celebrity, identity, and the worldwide phenomenon of K-pop music. Theater critic Elisabeth Vincentelli is guest co-host, joining series host and executive producer Susan Haskins-Doloff.

Next, the episode continues the previous week's conversation previewing the Fall 2017 theater season with Michael Musto, Patrick Pacheco, Vincentelli, and guest co-host Jesse Green. They discuss John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons, Time and the Conways, Torch Song, The Wolves, Oedipus el Rey and more.

Here is the broadcast/cable schedule for this episode in the New York area:

CUNY TV

Monday, October 16 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 21 at 8:30 PM

Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 AM

Monday, October 23 at 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM

PBS/Thirteen

Friday, October 20 at 1:30 AM (Saturday morning)

Sunday, October 22 at 11:30 AM

WLIW/21

Monday, October 23 at 5:30 PM

NYC LIFE/25

Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 PM

Monday, October 30 at 3:30 AM

THEATER TALK is jointly produced by the not-for-profits Theater Talk Productions and CUNY TV. The program is taped in the Himan Brown TV and Radio Studios at The City University of New York (CUNY) TV in Manhattan, and is distributed to 100+ participating public television stations nationwide. THEATER TALK is made possible in part by The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, The CUNY TV Foundation, and The Friends of Theater Talk.

*CUNY TV, the City University of New York television station, is broadcast in the NYC metropolitan area on digital Ch. 25.3 and cablecast in the city's five boroughs on Ch. 75 (Spectrum & Optimum/Brooklyn), Ch. 77 (RCN), and Ch. 30 (Verizon FiOS). THEATER TALK episodes are available online anytime at www.cuny.tv and www.theatertalk.org and via iTunes.

Pictured: The cast of KPOP. Photo by Ben Arons.

Related Articles