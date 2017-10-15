VIDEO: Life with WILL & GRACE Back is a Cabaret! Jack and Karen Sing Out in This Deleted Scene

The gang's all here and we couldn't be happier to have our chums back on television. With so many great jokes to be made, not all can make it to the final cut. Watch this deleted scene below in which we get a taste of Jack's Emcee!

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

