BWW Morning Brief October 13th, 2017: FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL, GAME OF THRONES, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE NIGHT, Broadway veteran Josh Gad recalls one of his worst nightmares from performing live theater. Watch the clip below!. (more...)

2) Official: Lindsay Mendez and John Douglas Thompson Join Broadway's CAROUSEL!

by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017

BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that stage star Lindsay Mendez has joined the revival of Carousel!. (more...)

3) Constantine Maroulis To Star in the New Rock Musical BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES

by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017

Karen Carpenter will direct Constantine Maroulis in the upcoming limited off-Broadway engagement of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, a new rock musical about Robert Moses as he pushes his way through the city of New York, building parkways and bridges to make the city move.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: The Boss Takes Broadway- First Look at SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY!

by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017

Bruce Springsteen makes his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opens officially tonight, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Eric Anderson Joins Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN

by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017

Eric Anderson joins the cast of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL as 'Mr. Thompson.' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh as 'Kit,' and Jason Danieley as 'Philip Stuckey.'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Wesley Taylor

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL parody begins previews tonight at St. Luke's Theatre!

-GAME OF THRONES rock musical parody opens tonight in the Jerry Orbach Theatre!

-GHOST THE MUSICAL, starring Natalie Weiss and Steven Grant Douglas, begins performances tonight in White Plains!

-Oscar Wilde's rarely-told THE YOUNG KING makes its U.S. premiere tonight at The New Victory!

-MINDHUNTER, starring Jonathan Groff, premieres today on Netflix!

-TWO CAN PLAY THAT GAME, starring Vivica Fox, kicks off its national tour tonight in Memphis!

-And CATS celebrates 500 performances on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Find out what the critics had to say about SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY in our Review Roundup!

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

#FridayFunday: The Tony Awards just announced the return to Radio City is set for Sunday, June 10, 2018, airing on CBS! Take a look back at our 2017 show by show recap!

What we're geeking out over: Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe will dance THE KING AND I to the London Palladium next year!

What we're watching: Constantine Maroulis knocks one back on the latest episode of BROADWAY BARTENDER!

Social Butterfly: IN THE HEIGHTS creators Quiara A. Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda have asked to remove the musical from The Weinstein Company.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles