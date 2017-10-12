Constantine Maroulis To Star in the New Rock Musical BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES

Karen Carpenter will direct Constantine Maroulis in the upcoming limited off-Broadway engagement of BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES, a new rock musical about Robert Moses as he pushes his way through the city of New York, building parkways and bridges to make the city move. Seemingly impervious, Moses bulldozes without consequence on the road to complete his vision for the city. BULLDOZER: THE BALLAD OF ROBERT MOSES features Music & Lyrics by Peter Galperin with a Book by Peter Galperin and Daniel Scot Kadin. Previews begin November 24, 2017 and the production will run through January 7, 2018 at the Theatre at St. Clement's. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bulldozer.nyc.



"There could not be a more timely tale," explains director Karen Carpenter. "Moses single-handedly sold the soul of NYC to the automobile, building by decree, transcending local politics, unseen omnipotent, running roughshod over the common man - building highways at the expense of people and neighborhoods and mass transit."



Constantine Maroulis is a world-renowned actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol."



Recently Constantine starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.



Additional cast and creative team will be announced shortly.

