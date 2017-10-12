VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Actor's Worst Nightmare During BOOK OF MORMON Performance

On last night's LATE LATE NIGHT, Broadway veteran Josh Gad recalls one of his worst nightmares from performing live theater. "I was doing BOOK OF MORMON and I was like a year in and I started forgetting lines and I would paste the lines in an actual 'Book of Mormon', and one night I took the wrong book out. He remembers thinking, "Oh God what have I done. People were screaming the lines at me." Later, James, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom demonstrate THE ART OF a great bow at the end of the show.

Later in the show, James invites his guests to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue. And, James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show. Check out all the clips below!

