Breaking: Eric Anderson Joins Broadway-Bound PRETTY WOMAN

Eric Anderson joins the cast of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL as 'Mr. Thompson.' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL also stars stage, television and film actress Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh as 'Kit,' and Jason Danieley as 'Philip Stuckey.' Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, Garry Marshall's Pretty Woman, the new musical will arrive on Broadway following its World Premiere stage production in Chicago in the spring of 2018.

"Part of my joy as a Director is being in the room with Actors who like to create," said director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, "Eric Anderson brings his unique magnetic self to Pretty Woman and creates magic out of thin air."

Eric Anderson (Mr. Thompson) most recently originated the role of Cal in the hit Broadway musical Waitress. He has been a member of the original Broadway casts of Kinky Boots, The Last Ship, Rocky, and Soul Doctor, where he starred as "Shlomo Carlebach"; a role that garnered him a Drama Desk nomination. Eric made his Broadway debut as "Stewpot" in Lincoln Center's Tony-Award winning revival of Rodger's and Hammerstein's South Pacific. The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle honored him with the inaugural Joel Hirschhorn award for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. This holiday season, Eric will be making his feature film debut in the highly-anticipated film The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman. Television credits include "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Mysteries Of Laura," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Alias," and "Live At Lincoln Center." He is married to Jessica Rush; together they have a beautiful daughter named Elliot.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and will begin performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited 5-week engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway in the fall of 2018 at a Nederlander Theater to be announced.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Stage Entertainment and The John Gore Organization.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanMusical.com.

