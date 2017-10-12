Review Roundup: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY - Updating Live!

Bruce Springsteen makes his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opens officially tonight, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Adam Feldman, Time Out NY: The Boss hits the boards in a concert run, performing five shows a week in the smallest venue he has played in decades. Springsteen has always been a musical storyteller par excellence. Tickets will be hard to come by.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: Springsteen on Broadway is a perfect concert...Seeing Springsteen on Broadway must be similar to what it was like to be in the audience for Clapton Unplugged: an electrifying (well, an acoustifying) session of mostly big big songs rendered without embellishment...Underscoring that seriousness, it's important to acknowledge the brilliant work of sound designer Brian Ronan, who manages the neat trick of high volume without losing the essential closeness of the experience...And Natasha Katz's lighting is hauntingly effective, through shadow into play, or just letting the man sing enveloped in a deep, quiet aura.

