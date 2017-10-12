Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe Will Dance THE KING AND I to the London Palladium

The West End will officially be getting to know Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in Lincoln Center Theater's production of THE KING AND I next June at the London Palladium, according to the Daily Mail.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You; Hello, Young Lovers; Shall We Dance?; I Have Dreamed; and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

Featuring a cast of more than 50, choreography based on the original by Jerome Robbins, and a score of treasured songs including "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance?" in their glorious, original orchestrations, Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-winning production of THE KING AND I played its final performance on Broadway on June 26th, 2016.

Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe opened THE KING AND I on April 12th, 2015. Watanabe remained in the role until July 12, 2015, then returned for a final month on March 17, 2016 and left with O'Hara on April 17 2016.

THE KING AND I was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning four, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Leading Actress (Kelli O'Hara), Best Featured Actress (Ruthie Ann Miles) and best costume design (Catherine Zuber).

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic is currently on tour in the US starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Anna Leonowens and Jose Llana as the King. Llana served as Watanabe's replacement in the Broadway production.

