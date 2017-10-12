BWW Morning Brief October 12th, 2017: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY, JUNK, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

As TALES of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein continue to surface this week, a new report in the New York Post reveals that Broadway's Nathan Lane had his own unfortunate encounter with the famed Hollywood producer.. (more...)

2) Audra McDonald-Led Musical HELLO AGAIN Gets Nationwide Release Date + Trailer & Images

HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, comes to movie theatres around the country this fall. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, launches the film in a limited nationwide release starting November 8.. (more...)

3) Breaking: ROCKTOPIA to Mash Up Mozart, Queen, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd and More on Broadway This Spring

This spring, the international music sensation ROCKTOPIA will rock Broadway for six epic weeks, March 20 - April 29, 2018 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: The Actors Fund Opens The Shubert Pavilion in Englewood

The Actors Fund Home (155-175 West Hudson Avenue, Englewood, New Jersey), an acclaimed assisted living and skilled nursing care facility for the performing arts and entertainment community, celebrated the opening of The Shubert Pavilion at their facility in Englewood, New Jersey on Friday, October 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the dedication below!. (more...)

5) Kristin Chenoweth to Star in ABC Pilot THE REAL FAIRY GODMOTHER from Zadan & Meron

Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth will star in and produce the ABC put pilot THE REAL FAIRY GODMOTHER, from the prolific producing team of Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-'The Boss' hits the Broadway stage; SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY opens tonight!

-Ayad Akhtar's new play JUNK officially opens on Broadway tonight!

-Betty Buckley returns to Joe's Pub with STORY SONGS tonight!

-Debra Whitfield's FIRE begins performances tonight at at Shetler Studios and Theatres!

- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, starring Reg Rodgers, opens tonight at Yale Rep!

-And FAIRYTALES ON ACID joins with NYNWT for a one night only performance!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 1995, PATTI LUPONE ON BROADWAY opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre!

What we're geeking out over: FOX's A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! has found its Ralphie, 11-year-old Andy Walken from Seattle!

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow calls Trump a 'Desperate Cheeto' in his newest song parody!

Social Butterfly: Gina Rodriguez gave a quick salsa lesson on The Ellen Show to 'Almost Like Praying!'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Jackman, who turns 49 today!

Jackman last starred on Broadway in THE RIVER. Before that, he appeared in HUGH JACKMAN, BACK ON BROADWAY, A STEADY RAIN and THE BOY FROM OZ (which won him a Tony in 2004 and which he also brought to Australia), OKLAHOMA! in the West End, and a New York concert production of CAROUSEL. He received a Special Tony Award in 2012. Jackman is well known as 'Wolverine' in the X-MEN films and earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of 'Jean Valjean' in the movie adaptation of LES MISERABLES. The actor hosted the 81st Academy Awards and has hosted the Tonys four times. He has also graced the big screen in KATE & LEOPOLD, THE PRESTIGE, AUSTRALIA, REAL STEEL and PRISONERS, and can currently be seen in the PETER PAN prequel PAN.

