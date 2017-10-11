Photo Flash: The Actors Fund Opens The Shubert Pavilion in Englewood

The Actors Fund Home (155-175 West Hudson Avenue, Englewood, New Jersey), an acclaimed assisted living and skilled nursing care facility for the performing arts and entertainment community, celebrated the opening of The Shubert Pavilion at their facility in Englewood, New Jersey on Friday, October 6, 2017. BroadwayWorld has photos from the dedication below!

The event marked the mid-point of a capital campaign to rebuild, expand and preserve The Actors Fund Home, which will ultimately add an additional 45 beds to the residence.

"The Shubert Pavilion represents our commitment to the future of The Actors Fund Home, one of this industry's finest institutions," stated Philip J. Smith, Chairman of the Shubert Organization.

"We salute Jordan Strohl, The Actors Fund Home's Administrator and the outstanding staff in Englewood who offer loving care every day to our friends and colleagues in residence," said Shubert Organization President, Robert E. Wankel.

"This dedication is another milestone for us as we build on our history of providing essential programs and services for everyone who works in performing arts and entertainment," said The Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell.

"The expansion and modernization of this Home will allow us to serve more people, in more ways, with continued compassion and excellence," said The Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph P. Benincasa

Now open for residents, the new three-story Shubert Pavilion was made possible by a lead gift from The Shubert Organization, with major additional support from The Walt Disney Company andThe Mackintosh Foundation. The facility houses a 25 bed sub-acute center for people who are recovering from illness or surgery and 14 assisted living beds. The facility also includes a rehabilitation center with a fully equipped gym for physical, occupational and speech therapies. To prepare residents for a safe return to their private homes, the rehabilitation center is outfitted with a full kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities, as well as accessible gardens for residents.

The entire project is expected to be completed at the end of 2018 and will add 25,000 square feet of new space that includes additional new bedrooms, resident amenities and infrastructure. The final project will also incorporate the renovation of over 30,000 square feet of existing resident space including reconstructed bedrooms and resident amenity space. In addition, a new two story building will house a 20 bed memory care unit and 7 assisted living beds as well as a new medical suite, an arts studio, a dining room, a bistro and a Memory Care Garden.

Since 1882, The Actors Fund has been helping performing arts and entertainment professionals. In 1902, The Fund opened its first retirement home in Staten Island, New York which moved to Englewood, New Jersey in 1928. Today, The Actors Fund Home continues a tradition of care through its assisted living and skilled care facility. The Actors Fund Home is a gold standard for senior care and a recipient of both U.S. News and World Report's coveted "Best Nursing Homes in America" as well as the highest rating of five stars from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that helps everyone-performers and those behind the scenes-who works in performing arts and entertainment. Serving professionals in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance, The Fund's programs include social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and employment and training services. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Actors Fund is a safety net for those in need, crisis or transition. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

