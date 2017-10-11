Broadway's Nathan Lane Claims He Was Attacked by Harvey Weinstein During Event

As TALES of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein continue to surface this week, a new report in the New York Post reveals that Broadway's Nathan Lane had his own unfortunate encounter with the famed Hollywood producer.



During an interview at this Saturday's The New Yorker Festival, Lane recounted an incident which occurred during a 2000 birthday party for Hillary Clinton which he was emceeing. The event featured such A-list guests as Cher, Robert De Niro, and Tom Cruise. After the Tony winner made a joke about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani's comb-over, Weinstein reportedly threw him up against a wall, threatening, "This is my f**king show, we don't need you."

Ever the comedian, Lane quipped back, "You can't hurt me, I don't have a film career."

Lane will soon reprise his role in the Broadway-bound revival of ANGELS IN AMERICA. He most recently starred on Broadway in THE FRONT PAGE. His other Broadway credits include IT'S ONLY A PLAY, THE NANCE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, WAITING FOR GODOT, GUYS AND DOLLS and THE PRODUCERS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles