SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Announces Digital Lottery; Opening Night to Benefit BC/EFA

Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Lucky Seat have announced that beginning today, Springsteen on Broadway has launched a digital lottery beginning with the first preview performance on Tuesday, October 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) through the final performance on February 3, 2018. To register, visit www.luckyseat.com/springsteen-broadway.

For every performance, 26 tickets will be sold for $75 each, limit 2 tickets per winner. Seat locations may vary per performance. Lottery entries will be permitted up to a week prior to the performance desired and drawings will occur 24 hours prior to the performance.

Beginning today, the lottery will offer five performances at a time for entry. Entry closes at 10:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at 12:00PM ET the day prior via email or SMS. Only one entry is permitted per person. Repeated entries and invalid email addresses will be discarded. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and unique code in a notification message. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited. Lottery tickets will be void if resold.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Winner codes are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Bruce Springsteen makes his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018.

Also announced, a new block of tickets are being offered to the opening night performance on October 12 through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA).

This stripped-down performance will feature only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan. Opening nights typically are invite-only affairs for music's and Broadway's brightest luminaries. No tickets have been sold to the general public for this performance.

Opening night of Springsteen on Broadway begins at 6:30 pm. The party will be immediately after the performance at a nearby location. A $10,000 donation (of which $9,100 is tax deductible) secures one seat in the orchestra or front mezzanine; a $5,000 donation (of which $4,100 is tax deductible) secures one seat in the rear orchestra or mid mezzanine. All tickets include tickets to the exclusive opening night party. All proceeds support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Click here for tickets and more information on the opening night performance.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Lucky Seat provides a unique opportunity to connect fans with live entertainment via a digital lottery format. Since 2017 over 3 Million fans have entered one of our lotteries to win the ability to purchase seats to a wide and varied collection of live entertainment. To learn more about Lucky Seat, as well as see all of its current offerings, visit www.luckyseat.com.

