Reg Rogers to Lead New Translation of Ibsen's AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre opens its 2017-18 season with An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, newly translated from the Norwegian by Paul Walsh, directed by James Bundy, October 6-October 28 at Yale University Theatre (222 York Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 12.

The cast of An Enemy of the People is Ben Anderson, Mike Boland, Atticus Burrello, Enrico Colantoni, Jarlath Conroy, Mark Sage Hamilton, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Bill Kux, Stephanie Machado, Jay Jisoo Maroney, Joey Parsons, Arbender Robinson, Reg Rogers, Bobby Roman, Mariah Sage, Setareki Wainiqolo, and Greg Webster.

The creative team includes composer Matthew Suttor, choreographer David Dorfman, scenic designer Emona Stoykova, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Krista Smith, sound designer Tye Hunt Fitzgerald, production dramaturg Chad Kinsman, technical director Becca Terpenning, vocal coach Grace Zandarski, fight director Rick Sordelet, casting director Tara Rubin Casting, and stage manager James Mountcastle.

A small Norwegian town is banking on its medicinal baths to bring prosperity. But its economic growth and moral health are threatened when Dr. Thomas Stockmann (Reg Rogers) uncovers a toxic secret that pits him against his brother, Mayor Peter Stockmann (Enrico Colantoni). In Ibsen's thrilling political masterpiece, a family in power struggles over its obligations to each other and to society: who is the enemy of the people, and who is their benefactor?

Tickets for An Enemy of the People are $12-99 and are available online at yalerep.org, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street). Student, senior, and group rates are also available.

ABOUT THE CAST:

BEN ANDERSON (Billing) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where his credits include Our Lady of 121st Street, New Domestic Architecture, The Dog Pack Play, Bulgaria! Revolt!, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, and Titus Andronicus. Regional credits include Indiana Repertory Theatre, The New Harmony Project, Yale Cabaret, Yale Summer Cabaret, and Yale Institute for Music Theatre. He is a member of The Road and Rogue Machine theatre companies in Los Angeles. Ben holds a BFA in theatre performance from the University of Evansville.

Mike Boland (Ensemble) is making his Yale Rep debut. He has performed on Broadway in An Enemy of the People, Off-Broadway in The Orphans' Home Cycle (Drama Desk Award), and in national tours of Twelve Angry Men, West Side Story, and All My Sons. His regional theatre credits include productions at Hartford Stage, Long Wharf, Theaterworks, Playhouse on Park, Ivoryton, Music Theatre of Connecticut, Summer Theatre of New Canaan, Fulton, Coastal Carolina, Virginia Stage, Judson, Engeman, Westchester Broadway, Queens Theatre, Bristol Riverside, and Totem Pole. He has appeared on TV in Rubicon, Zero Hour, and Person of Interest; starred in the Prism Award-winning indie film Bobby Dogs; and is writer, director and co-star of the web series Frank and Ernie.

ATTICUS L. BURRELLO (Eilif/Morten) recently played Les in Newsies at Connecticut Repertory Theatre. Other credits include Peter Cratchit (2016) and Turkey Boy (2015) in Hartford Stage's A Christmas Carol, Michael in Peter Pan at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Michael in Mary Poppins at E.O. Smith, Chris in a workshop of Bess Wohl's Make Believe at Hartford Stage, and Caliban in The Tempest and Theseus/Francis Flute in Midsummer Night's Dream at Excursions in Learning Academy for Gifted and Talented Youth. TV and film: Blue Bloods on CBS and The Weekend Fix. Atticus is in 8th grade at the Ashford School in Ashford, Connecticut.

Enrico Colantoni (Peter Stockmann) previously appeared at Yale Rep in Hamlet (1992). He is a 1993 graduate of Yale School of Drama and appeared at Yale Cabaret in The Man with the Flower in His Mouth. New York Theatre credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor (The Public Theater/Shakespeare in the Park) and Arabian Nights (Manhattan Theatre Club). Regional and international: The Distance from Here (Almeida Theatre, London), Dracula (The Old Globe, San Diego), and The Triumph of Love (Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis). Film and television: Just Shoot Me!, Veronica Mars, Person of Interest, Flashpoint, Galaxy Quest, Contagion, and A.I. He is a Beinecke Fellow at Yale School of Drama this fall.

Jarlath Conroy (Morten Kill) previously appeared at Yale Rep in Happy Days and Hamlet. His Broadway credits include The Seagull; The Weir; The Iceman Cometh; On the Waterfront; Philadelphia, Here I Come!; The Visit; Ghetto; Macbeth; and Comedians. His Off-Broadway credits include Happy Days, Loot, The Coward, A Man of No Importance, Pigtown, A Life, Our Lady of Sligo, A Couple of Blaguards, Gardenia, the American premiere of Translations, and The Matchmaker. His regional theatre credits include Outside Mullingar; The Homecoming; Da; The Steward of Christendom (Barrymore Award); Juno and the Paycock (Helen Hayes Award); Henry V (Helen Hayes Award nomination); Faith Healer; Molly Sweeney; Twelfth Night; Ah, Wilderness!; The Plough and the Stars; and A Christmas Carol. At the Royal Court: Cromwell and Hamlet. He has also directed productions of True West and Human Resources. His film and television appearances include Erica Fae's To Keep the Light, Putzel, True Grit (2010), The Art of Getting By, Across the Universe, Kinsey, Stay, Day of the Dead, Heaven's Gate, Law & Order: SVU, NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Beat, Summer, and A Marriage: O'Keeffe and Stieglitz.

Mark Sage Hamilton (Ensemble) was most recently seen in the Elm Shakespeare Company's production of Romeo and Juliet as Lord Capulet. Appearances at Yale Rep include Death of a Salesman with Charles S. Dutton and King Lear with Avery Brooks. New York credits include Richard III (American Theatre of Actors), The Tempest (Columbia University), and Thirst (Provincetown Playhouse). Regional credits include King Lear (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), A Streetcar Named Desire (Hartford Stage Company), and Romeo and Juliet (Prince) and The Tempest (Gonzalo) with the Elm Shakespeare Company. Mr. Hamilton earned his MFA from Ohio University, is a graduate of Fairfield University, and a member of The Theatre Artists Workshop of Connecticut.

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Aslaksen) is the founder of Quick Silver Theater Company. Previously at Yale Rep: The America Play, The Piano Lesson, The Winter's Tale, and War. New York credits: Rancho Viejo; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk national tour, The Piano Lesson, The Tempest, Two Noble Kinsmen, The Public Sings, King Lear. Additional regional credits include Topdog/Underdog, Aubergine, The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures, Angels in America, The Trip to Bountiful, Tartuffe, Radio Golf, The 39 Steps, Romeo and Juliet, Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra, Othello, Hamlet, Intimate Apparel, Yellowman, Jitney, All My Sons, The Crucible, and Blues for an Alabama Sky. Television: Sneaky Pete, Elementary, Orange Is the New Black, Unforgettable, The Following, Boardwalk Empire, Suits (pilot), five episodes of the Law & Order franchise. Film: The Upside (2018), Unforgettable, Ride for Your Life, and The Treatment. TyroneMitchellHenderson.com

Bill Kux (Ensemble) has appeared at Yale Rep in Much Ado About Nothing, The Philanderer, and The Psychic Lives of Savages. On Broadway he has been seen in Gore Vidal's The Best Man, The Trip to Bountiful, and Ain't Broadway Grand. He toured the country in Death of a Salesman with HAl Holbrook. Off-Broadway appearances include Incident at Vichy, The Philanthropist, Absent Friends, Baby with the Bathwater, and Summer of '42. He has appeared at regional theatres including La Jolla Playhouse, Long Wharf, Seattle Rep, Arena Stage, and over 10 years with Hartford Stage. He is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.

STEPHANIE MACHADO (Petra) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where she has been seen in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Bulgaria! Revolt!, Blood Wedding, and Amy and the Orphans. Other credits include Cloud Tectonics (Yale Cabaret). She holds a BFA in acting from Southern Methodist University and is a graduate of New World School of the Arts in Miami, Florida. stephaniemmachado.com

JAMES JISOO MARONEY (Morten/Eilif) is thrilled to be making his Yale Rep debut. He most recently performed the role of Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet in Elm Shakespeare Company's summer theater program. Favorite roles include Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, Simba in The Lion King, Jr., Charlie Brown in A Charlie Brown Christmas, and Billy Jay Ray in Wicked Witch of The West: Kansas or Bust (Pantochino Productions). He received the Best Young Actor Under Age 25 Award from Broadway World in January 2016.

Joey Parsons (Mrs. Catherine Stockmann) Previous Yale Rep productions include Measure for Measure and The Comedy of Errors. Other theatre credits include Vanity Fair, Stupid F**king Bird, The Rivals, Figaro, The Misanthrope, Wittenberg (The Pearl Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Pearl/Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Drama League Nomination); A Little Journey (The Mint Theatre); Not Medea, Gidion's Knot, Dear Sara Jane, Fifty Words (Contemporary American Theater Festival); Blithe Spirit (Syracuse Stage); God of Carnage (Arizona Theatre Company/San Jose Rep, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critic's Circle Award: Outstanding Principal Actress); Rabbit Hole (Pittsburgh Public/Hartford TheatreWorks); Dead Man's Cell Phone (Hartford TheatreWorks); The Shape of Things (The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis); The Tempest, As You Like It, Richard III, The Winter's Tale, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Two Gentlemen of Verona (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). Television: Madam Secretary, The Mysteries of Laura, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Trial By Jury, Third Watch, Deadline. Film: Before/During/After, Lightning Jack. MFA: Yale School of Drama.

Arbender Robinson (Ensemble) is excited to be making his Yale Rep debut. Arbender has spent the past 15 years on Broadway in Hairspray, Disney's The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, Hair, Ragtime, The Book of Mormon, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Les Miserables, Shuffle Along, and In Transit. Regionally, Arbender has performed in Tod, the Boy Tod; Measure for Measure; Fences; A Raisin in the Sun; The Boys Next Door; and Smokey Joe's Café. Arbender is a Chicago-area native and a proud graduate of Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. arbender.com

Reg Rogers (Doctor Thomas Stockmann) Previous Yale Rep credits: Largo Desolato, Hamlet, The Beauty Part, Figaro/Figaro, Landscape of the Body, and Rough Crossing. Recent New York Theatre: Present Laughter, Privacy, You Can't Take It with You. Not so recent: The Royal Family (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Pain and the Itch, Cellini, The Dazzle (OBIE and Lucille Lortel Awards), Holiday (Tony Award nomination). Film and television includes Primal Fear, Runaway Bride, Igby Goes Down, Analyze That, Lovely by Surprise, I Shot Andy Warhol, Friends, Hell On Wheels, The Americans, Boardwalk Empire, Flesh and Bone, and The Knick. He is a Beinecke Fellow at Yale School of Drama this fall.

Bobby Roman (Hovstad) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where his credits include Titus Andronicus, Othello, Blood Wedding, and Our Lady of 121st Street. Other credits include Cloud Tectonics and North of Providence (Yale Cabaret). He has appeared in productions at Times Square Arts, Manhattan Repertory Theatre, and Cabrini Repertory Theater, among others, as well as several independent films. Previous teachers include Terry Knickerbocker, Clark Middleton, Heidi Marshall, and Jill DeArmon. He is a graduate of the William Esper Studio Conservatory and a recipient of the Jerome L. Green Foundation Scholarship.

MARIAH SAGE (Ensemble) has performed with theaters across the country and in Europe, including Trinity Rep; The Cleveland Play House; The Apollo in Dusseldorf, Germany; and many productions with Theatre 4, a company she co-founded. She recently performed in Heart, a new play she co-wrote, at Cleveland Public Theatre. Mariah is on the theatre faculty at Quinnipiac University. She is also the founder of Present & Perform, an audition preparation and private coaching company in New Haven (www.presentandperform.com). Mariah earned her BFA in drama at NYU/Tisch and her MFA in acting at Brown University/Trinity Rep.

SETAREKI WAINIQOLO (Captain Horster) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where his credits include 'Tis Pity She's a Whore, The Three Sisters, and Our Lady of 121st Street. Originally from Fiji, he holds a BA in theatre arts from California Lutheran University.

GREG WEBSTER (Ensemble) has worked as an actor, director, teacher, and choreographer from Broadway to the West End as well as regional theatres throughout the United States. Greg is the founding Artistic Director of the internationally-acclaimed Split Knuckle Theatre Company, which has performed in 22 countries to datE. Northeast credits include Hartford Stage Company, Long Wharf Theatre, Shakespeare and Company, and Connecticut Repertory Theater. Teaching: He is an Assistant Professor of Movement Theater at the professional actor-training program at University of Connecticut and is responsible for teaching the pedagogy of the French theater master Jacques Lecoq and Stage Combat. Education/Training: He is a Graduate of the London International School for Performing Arts. He holds an MFA from University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is an accomplished Martial artist, Authentic Pilates instructor, Gyrotonic teacher, and Personal trainer. He holds a black belt in Aikido and is a former Golden Gloves boxer.

Paul Walsh (Translator) is Professor in the Practice of Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism at Yale School of Drama. This is his fifth Ibsen translation to be produced professionally. Other Ibsen translations include A Doll's House (American Conservatory Theater, Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, Theatre Vertigo, Williamstown Theatre Festival), The Master Builder (Aurora Theatre, Yale Repertory Theatre, People's Light & Theatre Company), Hedda Gabler (American Conservatory Theater, Penobscot Theatre Company, Actors Collective, Yale School of Drama, Cutting Ball Theater), and John Gabriel Borkman (Stratford Festival). His translations of August Strindberg's five Chamber Plays (2012) and A Dreamplay (2015) were produced by Cutting Ball Theater under the direction of Rob Melrose. Walsh has worked as dramaturg, translator, and co-author with theater companies across the country, including Theatre de la Jeune Lune, where he collaborated on such award-winning productions as Children of Paradise: Shooting a Dream, Don Juan Giovanni, Germinal and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Walsh received a Ph.D. from the Graduate Centre for the Study of Drama at the University of Toronto.

James Bundy (Director) is in his 16th year as Dean of Yale School of Drama and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre. In his first 15 seasons, Yale Rep has produced more than 30 world, American, and regional premieres, nine of which have been honored by the Connecticut Critics Circle with the award for Best Production of the year and two of which have been Pulitzer Prize finalists. During this time, Yale Rep also has commissioned more than 50 artists to write new work and provided low-cost theatre tickets to thousands of middle and high school students from Greater New Haven through Will Power!, an educational program initiated in 2004. In addition to his work at Yale Rep, he has directed productions at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Great Lakes Theater Festival, The Acting Company, California Shakespeare Festival, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and The Juilliard School Drama Division. A recipient of the Connecticut Critics Circle's Tom Killen Award for extraordinary contributions to Connecticut professional theatre in 2007, Mr. Bundy served from 2007-13 on the board of directors of Theatre Communications Group, the national service organization for nonprofit theatre. Previously, he worked as Associate Producing Director of The Acting Company, Managing Director of Cornerstone Theater Company, and Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater Festival. He is a graduate of Harvard College; he trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and Yale School of Drama.

Matthew Suttor (Composer), born in New Zealand, is Professor in the Practice and Director of the Laurie Beechman Center for Theatrical Sound Design and Music at Yale School of Drama. Often combining acoustic forces with music technology, Suttor has composed operas, dance works, and music for all kinds of theatrical productions as well as chamber music, sacred pieces, sound installations, and scores for television. Suttor's work in opera and dance includes Don Juan in Prague, in collaboration with director David Chambers, for the Bard SummerScape Festival and revised for the Mozart Prague Festival, the Guggenheim Works and Process series, and the BAM Next Wave Festival. His opera, The Trial of the Cannibal Dog, premiered at the International Festival of the Arts, Wellington, New Zealand, and was broadcast by Radio New Zealand, and I Find Comfort in Thunder for the Folkwang Tanzstudio, Essen, toured Germany. Concert works, installations, and television scores include Syntagma, commissioned by the Yale Institute of Sacred Music, La Prose du Transsibérien, for narrator and chamber ensemble and HxWxL both commissioned by the Beinecke Library, the Eastman School of Music commissioned Buntpapier, and he composed the score for Zoomslide's two-season television series Real Pasifik. Yale Repertory Theatre productions include The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow, All's Well That Ends Well, The Winter's Tale, and Arcadia. A Fulbright Scholar, Suttor received a doctorate in composition from Columbia University.

David Dorfman (Choreographer) is pleased to return to Yale Rep, where his previous credits include Assassins and Indecent, which marked his Broadway debut earlier this year, and for which he received a Lortel Award and Chita nomination for its Off-Broadway run at Vineyard Theatre. David Dorfman Dance is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017 with a new dance, Aroundtown, at Brooklyn Academy Of Music's Next Wave Festival Nov. 8-11. DD has been Professor of Dance at Connecticut College since 2004, and is the recipient of a Guggenheim fellowship; four NEA fellowships; a New York Dance and Performance Bessie Award; and a Best Choreography Barrymore Award in Philadelphia for Green Violin, directed by Rebecca Taichman. In 2014-15 DDD traveled to Central Asia via the State Department, DanceMotion USA, and BAM. His work can currently be seen in Our Town, a co-production of Deaf West and Pasadena Playhouse. He especially thanks James Bundy once again, and this incredible cast. daviddorfmandance.org

EMONA STOYKOVA (Scenic Designer) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where her credits include The Hour of Great Mercy and Bulgaria! Revolt!. As an intern at the National Theatre, Bulgaria, she worked on Enchanted Night and Life Is Beautiful. American design credits include The Meal (Yale Cabaret); Kaspar (Acme Corporation); Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman (Annex Theatre); and Potatoes of August (E.M.P Collective). Film work includes costume design for Me, You, Nobody Else and Tales (short). She holds BAs in scenography and in theory and practice of art from National Academy of Arts in Sofia, Bulgaria, as well as a qualification of professional painting from the National School of Fine Arts.

Sophia Choi (Costume Designer) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where her credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Three Sisters, and New Domestic Architecture. Her Yale Cabaret credits include Lear, Mies Julie, The Other World, The Slow Sound of Snow, and Caught. Other previous design credits include Pride and Prejudice (Theatre VCU) and Oddstruck (2016 Richmond International Film Festival selection). Sophia received first place at the SETC Design Competitions in 2014 and 2015 and holds a BFA in theatre design from Virginia Commonwealth University. sophia-choi.com

Krista Smith (Lighting Designer) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where her credits include Everything That Never Happened, The Hour of Great Mercy, Bulgaria! Revolt!, and The Merchant of Venice. Other credits include Anthony + Cleopatra, Adam Geist, Alice in Wonderland (Yale Summer Cabaret); And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens, Dutch Masters, Styx Songs, Collisions, and Débâcles (Yale Cabaret). Originally from Albany, California, her regional credits include The Marriage of Figaro, Once on This Island, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Rent (Cinnabar Theater); The Great Tragedies by Mike Daisey (California Shakespeare Theater); Anatol (Aurora Theatre); Fire Work (Theatre FIRST); Little Brother (Custom Made Theatre); A Doll's House, The Wild Party, Flu Season, Sueño (A.C.T. Conservatory); and Equus (Boxcar Theatre). She received her BA in drama from San Francisco State University. KristaSmithLD.com

TYE HUNT FITZGERALD (Sound Designer) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, where he worked as a freelance theatrical sound designer, mixer, technician, and recording engineer, Tye previously studied music production and engineering at Fanshawe. Select sound design credits include Feral Child, Concord Floral (Suburban Beast Theatre); The Amy Project - Zero Visibility (Summerworks Theatre Festival); Slouch, Cloud Tectonics, The Slow Sound of Snow, Thunder Above, Deeps Below (Yale Cabaret); Lear (Yale Summer Cabaret); and The Three Sisters (Yale School of Drama). Previously at Yale Rep his Assistant Sound Design and Engineer credits include peerless, Cymbeline, and Assassins. Tye was also a co-artist on Anonymous, By Anonymous, a performance art installation at the Yale University Art Gallery.

CHAD KINSMAN (Production Dramaturg) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama, where his credits include Everything That Never Happened, The Dog Pack Play, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Other credits include Current Location, Kaspar, and Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1 (Yale Cabaret); and multiple staged readings at Westport Country Playhouse. Chad is a co-facilitator of Analyzing and Mobilizing Privilege, a group for aspiring allies in social justice issues at the School of Drama. Chad has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He was also the general manager of the 2017 Dwight/Edgewood Project.

BECCA TERPENNING (Technical Director) is a third-year MFA candidate at Yale School of Drama. Prior to coming to graduate school, she was a staff Carpenter at the Julliard School and the Assistant Technical Director at the Signature Theatre in New York City. Last summer she acted as the Festival Technical Director of Williamstown Theatre Festival. She received her BFA from Ithaca College and owes her career track to the foundations she gained there.

GRACE ZANDARSKI (Vocal Coach) has been a member of the Voice and Speech faculty at Yale School of Drama since 2002. Her vocal coaching credits include Mike Nichols's productions of Death of a Salesman and Betrayal on Broadway; Cymbeline, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, The Comedy of Errors, The Master Builder, Romeo and Juliet, Three Sisters, The Winter's Tale, and Hamlet at Yale Rep; as well as productions at the Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theater, New Victory Theatre, McCarter Theatre, and BAM. Grace also serves on the faculty of Fordham University. She has taught master classes for the Lincoln Center Directors Lab and The Public Theater's Shakespeare Lab. She was named Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework in 1998. She has worked with actors and professionals from a variety of backgrounds, including the financial sector, law, and sales, as well as celebrity speakers and politicians. In addition, she continues to work as an actor and director. Acting credits include the McCarter Theatre, Wilma Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and American Conservatory Theater. Education: MFA, American Conservatory Theater; BA, Princeton University.

Rick Sordelet (Fight Director) and his son, ChristIan Kelly-Sordelet, are the creators of Sordelet Inc., a stage combat company. Among their credits are 72 Broadway productions, including The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, and more than 60 first-class productions on five continents in hundreds of cities around the world. Rick and Christian have been fight directors for dozens of regional theatres around the U.S. Their shows range from Sam Shepard to William Shakespeare. They have four National Tours running across America and Beauty and the Beast internationally. Both Rick and Christian are stunt coordinators for television and film with over 1000 episodes of daytime television and numerous feature films. Rick teaches stage combat for Yale School of Drama and with Christian at HB Studio in NYC. sordeletink.com

James Mountcastle (Production Stage Manager) has been at Yale Rep since 2004. He has stage managed productions of Scenes from Court Life, or a whipping boy and his prince; Arcadia; A Streetcar Named Desire; American Night: The Ballad of Juan José; Three Sisters; The Master Builder; Passion Play; Eurydice; and the world premiere of The Clean House. Broadway credits include Damn Yankees, Jekyll & Hyde, Judgment at Nuremberg, The Boys from Syracuse, The Smell of the Kill, Life (x) 3, and Wonderful Town. Mr. Mountcastle spent several Christmas seasons in New York City as stage manager for A Christmas Carol The Musical at Madison Square Garden. Broadway national tours include City of Angels, Falsettos, and My Fair Lady. He served as Production Stage Manager for Damn Yankees starring Jerry Lewis for both its national tour and at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. In addition, Mr. Mountcastle has worked at The Kennedy Center, Center Stage in Baltimore, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Brooklyn Academy Of Music, and elsewhere. James and his wife Julie live in North Haven and are the proud parents of two girls, Ellie and Katie.

Yale Repertory Theatre, the internationally celebrated professional theatre in residence at Yale School of Drama, has championed new work since 1966, producing well over 100 premieres-including two Pulitzer Prize winners and four other nominated finalists-by emerging and established playwrights. Seventeen Yale Rep productions have advanced to Broadway, garnering more than 40 Tony Award nominations and ten Tony Awards. Yale Rep is also the recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Established in 2008, Yale's Binger Center for New Theatre has distinguished itself as one of the nation's most robust and innovative new play programs. To date, the Binger Center has supported the work of more than 50 commissioned artists and underwritten the world premieres and subsequent productions of 25 new American plays and musicals at Yale Rep and theatres across the country-including next season's Field Guide created by Rude Mechs.

The Tony Award-winning production of Indecent, created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman, which was commissioned by and premiered at Yale Rep in 2015, will be broadcast on PBS's Great Performances series on November 17. Amy Herzog's play Mary Jane, commissioned and first produced at Yale Rep in April 2017, and hailed by The Wall Street Journal as "the best new play so far this year," is now playing at New York Theatre Workshop.

