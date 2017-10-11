Audra McDonald-Led Musical HELLO AGAIN Gets Nationwide Release Date + Trailer & Images

HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, comes to movie theatres around the country this fall. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, launches the film in a limited nationwide release starting November 8. Theater information and tickets are available at www.HelloAgainMovieTix.com. Scroll down for the film's official trailer and all-new images!

A revolving door of sensual encounters spanning a century, the provocative musical features an extraordinary ensemble of actors including six-time Tony Award winner McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk and Al Calderon. HELLO AGAIN is directed by Tom Gustafson, features a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg and music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.



100 years. 10 love affairs. One city of lost souls. Hello Again explores a daisy chain of New Yorkers slipping in and out of one another's arms in 10 musical vignettes blurring the parameters of time, love, eroticism and exploitation. The film HELLO AGAIN is based on the Michael John LaChiusa stage musical of the same name. The inspiration for HELLO AGAIN is Arthur Schnitzler's Der Reigen, a 120 year-old play so provocative and controversial in its time that it was banned from public performance for decades, before inspiring a heated, even violent responses from audiences.

When HELLO AGAIN was first presented on stage by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994, The New York Times called the musical "a smart, beguilingly world-weary work," "an entrancing musical," and "subliminally infectious," while Variety described the work as "a soulful rumination on matters of the heart and loins" with "an emotional scope as wide as its temporal reach." Subsequently, HELLO AGAIN has seen productions around the world in London, Munich, Scandinavia, and Australia and critically acclaimed New York revival.



The film HELLO AGAIN, which has played over 40 international film festivals prior to its upcoming release, is produced by Gustafson and Krueckeberg under their SPEAKproductions company, in association with Hunter Arnold's TBD Productions, Ash Christian.



HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

HELLO AGAIN

Related Articles