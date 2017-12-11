BWW Morning Brief December 11th, 2017: DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert, CRUEL INTENTIONS Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Ticket resales are the bane of every big name show and have gone to incredible price heights ever since HAMILTON hit Broadway. Now, the West End company is fighting the same fight. According to The Guardian, prices are currently peaking at 6,000. In an effort to combat this, the production is warning ticket buyers that they may be turned away if they present a resold ticket.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Finding the Colors of Christmas- William Ivey Long Explains the Costumes of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

by TV - Press Previews - December 10, 2017

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in California. That's because the cast and creative team of Fox's next big live musical, A CHRISTMAS STORY, are busy making final preparations for the big night.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Santa Fields Some Awkward Questions from the Kids About Who's on the Naughty List

by Stage Tube - December 10, 2017

'Saturday Night Live' opened this week with a heartwarming scene of the traditional mall Santa. All seemed well until the kids had some questions for the jolly holiday patron. Watch below to find out why Al Franken is on the naughty list, why Daddy has to wait for his tax cut to trickle down, and why NFL players kneeled down.. (more...)

4) Betty Buckley is Moving Back to New York

by BWW News Desk - December 10, 2017

Page Six has just shared that stage legend Betty Buckley is leaving her Texas home in favor of a return to New York City. The actress currently lives on a 35-acre ranch with a slew of dogs, cats, horses, and one parrot.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Behind the Success and Journey of THE LION KING

by BWW News Desk - December 10, 2017

20 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. CBS Sunday Morning takes viewers on a journey back into building this massive production. Hear from Thomas Schumacher, Julie Taymor, Elton John and more below.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-CRUEL INTENTIONS opens tonight off-Broadway!

-Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Earl Jones join forces for Roundabout's DAMN YANKEES Benefit tonight!

-Kristen Bell, Garrett Headlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard announce the 75th GOLDEN GLOBE nominees this morning!

-Stars of KINKY BOOTS continue the 'Broadway At The Pierre' series tonight!

-THE BAND'S VISIT's David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below tonight with guest Katrina Lenk!

-Will Chase and more join Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle for a holiday concert tonight at The Sheen Center!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos of the casts of GROUNDHOG DAY and ALADDIN in the studio recording their tracks for Carols for a Cure!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Set Your DVR...

-Bernadette Peters talks HELLO, DOLLY!, Zendaya discusses THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN!

-Nominations for 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS announced today!

What we're geeking out over: Check out how Beatty, Zuber, Stanton, Bennett & 59 Productions bring JUNK from page to stage as part of BroadwayWorld's 'Broadway by Design' series!

What we're listening to: The full soundtrack to THE GREATEST SHOWMAN was released on Friday!

Social Butterfly: Check out this video of Hamilton on tour's #PreshowPrep routine!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Rita Moreno, who turns 86 today!

Octogenarian Rita Moreno still remains one of the busiest stars in show business. She currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Latino remake of Norman Lear's classic sitcom, One Day at a Time, which is now streaming on Netflix. Ms. Moreno also lends her voice to the character, "Abuelita" in the children's animated series, Nina's World, which airs on NBC-TV's Sprout Network.

Ms. Moreno is an EGOT winner, having won all four of the most prestigious awards in show business: the Oscar, the Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy. Her countless credits span more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Ms. Moreno has starred on Broadway; London's West End; appeared in more than 40 feature films (including the 1961 classic West Side Story), and countless television shows; has performed in numerous regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre; and appeared as a season regular on the TV Land series, Happily Divorced, playing Fran Drescher's mother.

Ms. Moreno was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and the National Medal of Arts by President Obama in 2010. In December 2015, she received a Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime contributions to American Culture. In 2013, her first book, Rita Moreno: A Memoir instantly became a New York Times Best Seller. In January 2014, Ms. Moreno received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and she served as the Grand Marshal of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in June 2015. That same year she released her first all Spanish language album, Una Vez Más, produced by Emilio Estefan.

