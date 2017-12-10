Hamilton
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes and Experience #PreshowPrep with the HAMILTON Tour

Dec. 10, 2017  

You've seen how Broadway does it, now check out HAMILTON tour's #PreshowPrep! Follow along for a glimpse backstage, onstage, and everywhere in between as the company preps for their show.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

BWW News Desk

