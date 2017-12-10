VIDEO: Santa Fields Some Awkward Questions from the Kids About Who's on the Naughty List

Dec. 10, 2017  

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week with a heartwarming scene of the traditional mall Santa. All seemed well until the kids had some questions for the jolly holiday patron. Watch below to find out why Al Franken is on the naughty list, why Daddy has to wait for his tax cut to trickle down, and why NFL players kneeled down.

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters its newest season in September for another year of laughs, surprises and Great Performances. The program has won 45 Emmy Awards and now holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 187 nominations. "SNL" has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution."

"Saturday Night Live" was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

VIDEO: Santa Fields Some Awkward Questions from the Kids About Who's on the Naughty List
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: Santa Fields Some Awkward Questions from the Kids About Who's on the Naughty List
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Covers 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE With Postmodern Jukebox
  • VIDEO: Bridget Everett Performs 'The Climb' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the WISH Album Release Concert
  • VIDEO: Riverdale Upper School Students Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'Waving Through a Window'
  • VIDEO: Chaz Wolcott Choreographs 'Gonna Build a Mountain' For Gypsy of the Year 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com