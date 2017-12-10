VIDEO: Santa Fields Some Awkward Questions from the Kids About Who's on the Naughty List

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week with a heartwarming scene of the traditional mall Santa. All seemed well until the kids had some questions for the jolly holiday patron. Watch below to find out why Al Franken is on the naughty list, why Daddy has to wait for his tax cut to trickle down, and why NFL players kneeled down.

