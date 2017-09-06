CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL to Bring Dangerous Seduction Back to NYC

Following two sold-out runs in Los Angeles and a sold-out pop-up engagement in NYC, Cruel Intentions: The Musical, the stage adaptation of Roger Kumble's 1999 cult hit film, created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Roger Kumble, will return to New York for a limited engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) beginning Friday, November 17, 2017.

Set to the greatest pop and rock hits of the '90s and songs from the film's iconic soundtrack, Cruel Intentions: The Musical will feature immersive stage direction by Lindsey Rosin and choreography by Jennifer Weber (KPOP, The Hip Hop Nutcracker), with music direction and arrangements by Zach Spound.

The production celebrates its official opening night on Monday, December 11, and will play through January 29, 2018. Casting will be announced shortly.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical pulls you into the manipulative world of Manhattan's most dangerous liaisons: Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster's daughter. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl -and anyone who gets in their way- they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation, and the cruelest game of all: love.

Based on the classic French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and the sexiest teen drama of all time, this new musical is a full-on '90s throwback to when email was for "geeks and pedophiles" and rosaries were more than a fashion statement. Featuring your favorite nostalgia-inducing hits like, "Lovefool," "Just A Girl," "Only Happy When It Rains," and, of course, "Bittersweet Symphony." Don't miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan. Your reputation depends on it.

Cruel Intentions: The Musical is produced by Eva Price and Sucker Love Productions. The show debuted at The Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles in 2015, where it ran for 38 sold-out performances, before being remounted for a second sold-out run at LA's Prospect Theatre in November 2016. In 2017, it made its New York premiere for a limited "pop-up" engagement at (le) Poisson Rouge in February 2017, where it was a sold-out smash success.

Roger Kumble's film Cruel Intentions - a sexy, modern-day telling of the classic 1782 French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos - was produced by NeAl Moritz and released by Columbia Pictures on March 5, 1999, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson, Eric Mabius, Sean PatRick Thomas and Christine Baranski. In addition to being an immediate box office hit, Cruel Intentions went on to carve itself a permanent spot in the pop culture lexicon. Rated the "#1 90s Teen Movie" by Buzzfeed and the "#1 Sexiest Thriller of All Time" by Bustle, Cruel Intentions is "still as enormously entertaining" as ever more than 15 years after its release, according to Entertainment Weekly, "thanks to an uncommonly sharp script, a killer soundtrack, and, most importantly, an impeccable cast."

General admission tickets are $59 for standing room, $79 for table seating, and $109 'Secret Society' tickets which are in a reserved, premium seating location. All seated tickets require a 2-beverage or food minimum. Cruel Intentions: The Musical is a 13+ show. Those under 18 can be admitted only if accompanied by a legal guardian.

The tickets are on-sale exclusively to Audience Rewards members via www.AudienceRewards.com beginning today, September 6. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00AM via www.CruelMusical.com or can be purchased in person at the (le) Poisson Rouge box office (158 Bleecker Street) between the hours of 5:o0-8:00PM Monday-Saturday.

AUDIENCE REWARDS is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers across the nation. Earn valuable ShowPoints every time you buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events you love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

ROSS (Co-Creator) is a writer/producer from the suburbs of Philadelphia. He is currently writing for E!'s "The Royals". After graduating from Temple University in 2010, he relocated to Los Angeles upon optioning his first pilot, "Rock Way", to Dolphin Entertainment. He spent three years as executive assistant to Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, the creative minds behind El Rey's "Matador", MTV's "Scream", and ABC's upcoming series, "The Crossing". Last year, he co-executive produced/co-wrote the "Cruel Intentions" television pilot (for NBC) and debuted an indie/alternative musical based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel/film, A Walk To Remember, which he directed. He is represented by UTA, Good + Fear, and Morris Yorn.

Lindsey Rosin (Co-Creator/Director) is a professional writer/director/producer and fourth generation Los Angeles native. She is currently writing a Romantic comedy feature film for Netflix with Red Wagon Entertainment, producing and developing numerous TV projects including an original one-hour TV drama with ABC Signature Studios. She has recently written (or co-written) television pilots for NBC, CBS, MTV, Lionsgate, CBS Studios, Keshet Studios, and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Lindsey began her writing career as a playwright, having won numerous statewide and nationwide playwriting competitions, and has had plays professionally produced in Hollywood by The Blank Theater Company, in San Diego at The Old Globe, and in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Cherry, Lindsey's debut novel about four female best friends who make a pact to lose their virginity before high school graduation, was published by Simon & Schuster's YA imprint Simon Pulse in 2016 and recently received a paperback printing this past August. Cherry had also been published internationally in the U.K., Italy, Spain and France. Lindsey is currently developing the novel into a musical. She is represented by ICM, Underground Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.

JENNIFER WEBER (Choreographer) is an award-winning director-choreographer whose career has spanned concert dance, commercial events, theatre and TV. Weber is the director-choreographer of the international touring hit The Hip Hop Nutcracker, as well as the founder and director of Brooklyn-based hip hop theatre company, Decadancetheatre (for which she was nominated for the "Outstanding Emerging Choreographer" New York Dance and Performance (Bessie) Award). Her concert dance work has toured across the US, UK, Russia and France. Weber has choreographed immersive and staged events for brands including American Express, Uber, Ulta, L'Oreal Matrix, Reebok, Philosophy, Marc Jacobs, Hormel and CK2. She is currently the director for the tour of Lifetime's BRING IT LIVE! With Coach D and the Dancing Dolls. As a choreographer, her theater credits include the US Premier of Bryony Lavery's Stockholm, PBS's Odd Squad Live Tour, James Brown: Get On the Good Foot for The Apollo Theater/US Tour (contributing choreographer with director Otis Sallid), and Ars Nova's upcoming immersive theater experience, KPOP (Fall 2017).

Zach Spound (Music Director/ Arrangements) is a writer, actor, and composer. He has been the music director, orchestrator, and arranger of Cruel Intentions: The Musical since its inception in 2015, and couldn't be more thrilled to bring this incredible production to New York City. He was a featured songwriter at the 2016 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project in Chicago, as well as a winner of the 2016 NMI/Disney New Voices contest, where he showcased material from his first full-length musical, LEAP. His music has also been heard at 54 Below as part of "FutureFest." As an actor, his credits include Once (South Coast Repertory), Murder For Two (Geffen Playhouse), Floyd Collins (La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts), A Class Act (Porchlight Music Theatre), and Othello (Shakespeare Santa Cruz). He is currently writing a politically-charged cabaret- a tribute to journalists and other voices of resistance called "What The F**k Is Going On." He is a proud graduate of Northwestern University.

Eva Price (Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer whose credits include over 15 Broadway plays, musicals, and concerts. She is a member of The Broadway League's Board of Governors and was named one of Crain's NY 40 Under Forty Rising Business Stars. Current and notable productions include: Dear Evan Hansen (6 Tony Awards); On Your Feet! (The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan); Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!; Peter and the Starcatcher (5 Tony Awards); Colin Quinn Long Story Short (directed by Jerry Seinfeld); Annie (Tony-Nominated Musical Revival); The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino (Tony-Nominated Play Revival); Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking; The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth); as well as several solo shows and critically acclaimed concerts starring The Temptations & The Four Tops; Kathy Griffin; Lewis Black; and Hershey Felder. Recent off-Broadway projects include the Drama Desk-nominated Found (Atlantic Theater Company & Philadelphia Theater Company); Benjamin Scheuer's award-winning The Lion (Drama Desk winner, Off-West End winner for Best Musical); and Bess Wohl's critically acclaimed Small Mouth Sounds. International and Touring Credits include: The Hip Hop Nutcracker, featuring Rap Icon Kurtis Blow, Carefree: Dancin' with Fred and Ginger (Directed/Choreographed by Tony Winner Warren Carlyle), as well as The Magic School Bus, Live! The Climate Challenge; Ella, a bio musical about the life and music of Ella Fitzgerald; 'S Wonderful: The New Gershwin Musical; Tomie dePaola's Strega Nona The Musical, Irving Berlin's I Love A Piano (National Tour and Japan), The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Private Jokes, Public Places (London). For five years Eva worked as an assignment editor and coordinating producer for special projects at ABC News, spending her last year producing and reporting on stories relating to Broadway for ABCNEWS.COM. Upcoming: Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Related Articles