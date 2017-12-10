ALADDIN
Exclusive Photo Coverage: ALADDIN Cast Gets Joyful and Triumphant with Carols For A Cure

Dec. 10, 2017  

Exclusive Photo Coverage: ALADDIN Cast Gets Joyful and Triumphant with Carols For A CureThe Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived.

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Below, check out exclusive photos of the cast of Aladdin as they record their track, "O Come All Ye Faithful."

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season. The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Deonte L. Warren

Juwan Crawley

Paige Williams

Juwan Crawley and Deonte L. Warren

Kathryn Terza

Paige Williams

Juwan Crawley

Deonte L. Warren

Angelo Soriano

Kathryn Terza and Juwan Crawley

Deonte L. Warren

Juwan Crawley

Major Attaway

Major Attaway

Major Attaway

Angelo Soriano

James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart

