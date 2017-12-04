Stars of KINKY BOOTS to Continue 'Broadway At The Pierre' Series

The Pierre New York is bringing the best of musical theater to guests and local residents alike with its new cabaret series, Broadway At The Pierre.

"The Pierre has a rich history of providing premiere entertainment, dating back to the 1940s and 50s when both our Cotillion Room and what was then Café Pierre offered live music," said General Manager Francois-Olivier Luiggi. "The Cotillion Room also featured performances from popular musicals and we are thrilled to bring Broadway back to our hotel with this exciting program."

Broadway At The Pierre launched in October with a sold-out concert in The Pierre's Two E Lounge from WICKED featuring show alums Hayley Podschun and Jennifer DiNoia. The duo returned for an encore by special demand in November.

This month, the series continues with a performance from KINKY BOOTS. On Monday December 11th, cast members Kevin Smith Kirkwood & Natalie Joy Johnson will take to the Two E Stage. Now in its fifth smash year on Broadway, Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy and London's Olivier Award.

Two E will offer food and beverages inspired by the hit show, including a special made-to-order dessert, Lola's Grand Finale ($15): sinful dark chocolate cupcake with a bleeding strawberry ice cream heart, pink sparkle Chantilly and chocolate ganache. Guests can also enjoy a special three-course pre- and post-show dinner menu over at Perrine.

On January 24th, The Pierre will welcome cast members from the eagerly-anticipated new revival of Once On This Island.

Broadway At The Pierre is a recurring monthly series. Performances begin at 8:30pm and doors open at 8pm. $75 food & beverage minimum includes admission, set menu and welcome drink. Advance reservations required. To reserve a table, please call 212-940-8113 or email TwoE@tajhotels.com (*online bookings not available for performances*). Guests are encouraged to share their experience on social media using hashtag #BroadwayAtThePierre.

A New York icon, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel continues to set the standard for timeless elegance and unrivaled hospitality in New York City. Situated on Central Park, The Pierre remains a landmark treasured by visitors and New Yorkers alike since opening in 1930. It is the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star rated property on Manhattan's Upper East Side. The hotel's 189 rooms, 49 of which are suites, offer classic design with couture touches, abundant natural light, and high ceilings. First?rate amenities include white?gloved elevator attendants, a Les Clefs d'Or Concierge team, and a complimentary Jaguar house car. Exquisite entertaining is synonymous with The Pierre, and its opulent Grand Ballroom, Cotillion Room, and Rotunda continue to host New York's most unforgettable events, while chic, multi?functional meeting rooms welcome private gatherings, from intimate closing dinners to annual shareholder meetings. The Pierre's robust food and beverage program boasts 24?hour gourmet room service, Afternoon Tea service and cocktails at Two E Bar/Lounge, seasonal fare with outdoor seating at signature restaurant Perrine and indulgent cuisine in the whimsical Rotunda. Follow The Pierre on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, & Twitter: @thepierreny. Visit www.thepierreny.com.

Originally the Gentlemen's Library when The Pierre opened in 1930, Two E Bar & Lounge has become one of the hotel's most beloved venues. Its coveted traditional Afternoon Tea menu is created by a full in-house pastry team. At night, Two E transforms into a stylish bar that serves up handcrafted cocktails complemented by small plates, with live jazz on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. A Neo-Classical lounge, Two E was designed to reflect a chic Upper East Side residence. More at www.thepierreny.com/dining/twoebar.





