HAMILTON West End Begins Fight Against Ticket Resales

Ticket resales are the bane of every big name show and have gone to incredible price heights ever since HAMILTON hit Broadway. Now, the West End company is fighting the same fight. According to The Guardian, prices are currently peaking at £6,000. In an effort to combat this, the production is warning ticket buyers that they may be turned away if they present a resold ticket.

Lin-Manuel Miranda says fans were tweeting him angry that they had to pay $2,000 for the show to which he said, "I didn't charge you $2,000! I don't know why you paid that."

The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into resale sites Viagogo and StubHub and claims to have "gathered evidence which it considers reveal breaches of the law."

Full ticketing information can be found on the official website at hamiltonthemusical.co.uk which includes details of the Hamilton West End £10 daily Lottery. In addition, Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels for news of late release seats which may become available at short notice.

The producers of Hamilton are working to combat the unauthorised profiteering of third party resellers and ticket touts. Delfont Mackintosh Theatres has pioneered for the West End a paperless ticket system for this production - Hamilton Paperless Ticketing, powered by Ticketmaster.



HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinbergand hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.



Winner of 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hamilton continues its runs at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, at the CIBC PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago and cities across North America.

