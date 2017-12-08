THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
VIDEO: Full Soundtrack to THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Released!

Dec. 8, 2017  

The full soundtrack has been released for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, white Michelle Williams. The film, featuring original music by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, hits theaters on December 20, 2017. Get a first listen below!

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

