Kristen Bell, Garrett Headlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard to Announce 75th GOLDEN GLOBE Nominees

Nominations for the 75th the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will be announced on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. beginning at 5:15 a.m (PST). Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone will announce the nominees.

They will be joined by Golden Globe Ambassador, Simone Garcia Johnson; Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) President, Meher Tatna; and Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions, Barry Adelman.

The announcement will be live-streamed on the goldenglobes.com website, and on Facebook Live on THE GOLDEN GLOBES Facebook Page. Exclusive content from the nominations ceremony will also be shared via @GoldenGlobes Instagram Stories.

Golden Globe Award winner and four-time Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard was most recently seen in Marvel's Luke Cage as well as Lemony Snickets: A Series of Unfortunate Events, both Netflix productions. She can next be seen on Netflix's Juanita, for which she will also serve as an executive producer.

Hedlund currently stars in the critically acclaimed film Mudbound, directed by Dee Rees. He can next be seen in the Andrew Heckler-directed film Burden alongside Forest Whitaker and is set to make its debut at Sundance next year. In January 2018, he will star in the HBO television series Mosaic opposite of Sharon Stone.

Bell currently stars in the NBC television series The Good Place, and will next be seen in the sequel to Frozen, scheduled to hit theaters in fall 2019. Up next, she is executive producing and appearing in the ABC special Encore, set to air in December 2017.

Golden Globe Award winner and four-time Golden Globe nominee Stone currently stars in the James Franco-directed biographical dramedy feature The Disaster Artist alongside James Franco, Seth Rogen, Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Stone can next be seen in the HBO television series Mosaic, directed and produced by Steven Soderbergh, as well as the Klaus Menzel-directed film, What About Love.

The 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will air LIVE coast-to-coast on NBC Sunday, January 7, 2018, from 5-8PM PT/8-11PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles