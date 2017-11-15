THE BAND'S VISIT's David Yazbek to Return to 54 Below with Guest Katrina Lenk

Tony Award nominee and composer of the critically-acclaimed Broadway musical, The Band's Visit, David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below on December 11 at 7pm for an encore show after five prior sold-out events.

Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows - old, new, and upcoming.

He will be joined by Katrina Lenk, breakout star of The Band's Visit and Indecent. Yazbek recently performed at Feinstein's/54 Below in June, with special guest and Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris. Prior guest performers at his various shows have included Patti LuPone, Anaïs Mitchell, and Patrick Wilson.

David Yazbek's previous credits include The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego theme.

Tickets start at $60-70 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style and at the discretion of management. To purchase tickets, visit 54below.com/events/david-yazbek-special-guest-katrina-lenk or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.





