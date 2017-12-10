BWW TV: Finding the Colors of Christmas- William Ivey Long Explains the Costumes of A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in California. That's because the cast and creative team of Fox's next big live musical, A CHRISTMAS STORY, are busy making final preparations for the big night.

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE will star Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock"), Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes"), Ana Gasteyer ("Saturday Night Live") and newcomer Andy Walken.



As we anxiously await December 17, catch up with William Ivey Long as he gives us a sneak peek of his Norman Rockwell-inspired costumes!

