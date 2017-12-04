Will Chase and More to Join Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle for Holiday Concert at Sheen Center

On Monday, December 11 at 7:30PM, The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture presents two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins, The Who's Tommy) and Loose Cattle in "Seasonal Affective Disorder," a live concert celebrating the release of their holiday LP of the same name.

The one-night only concert at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theatre (18 Bleecker Street, NYC) features special guests including Tony nominee Will Chase (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Something Rotten, TV's "Nashville"), celebrated country singer Laura Cantrell, and very rare singing appearances from Cerveris' castmates from Fox's "Gotham," Ben McKenzie ("Gotham," "The OC") and Robin Lord Taylor ("Gotham," "The Walking Dead").

Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 and available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-925-2812, in-person at The Sheen Center box office, or OvationTix.com.

Days before Christmas 2011, only a few months after forming and naming themselves after a Texas road sign, the Americana band Loose Cattle (guitarist and vocalist Cerveris, vocalist Kimberly Kaye, bassistLorenzo Wolff and percussionist Eddy Zweiback) decided to make a Christmas present for their families and fast growing herd of fans. In one marathon session, they arranged, recorded, and mixed their version of Big Star's Jesus Christ, sending it out into the world to be enjoyed for free while folks were doing their last-minute holiday shopping, spiking the kids' eggnog, or traveling the geographical and emotional miles between adult lives and childhood homes. Now, they've gathered those early recordings and added a heavenly host of newly recorded left-of-the-dial holiday gems from Nashville, Memphis, Texas, Louisiana and beyond to make their new holiday LP, "Seasonal Affective Disorder." Marrying the band's trademark countrypolitain wry humor and homespun heart-on-their-sleeve sentimentality with their love of classic southern songwriting and playing, the December 11 concert celebrates the new album release that's equal parts the Christmas record for people who have a hard time at Christmas, and the holiday record for people of any faith (including ye of little faith) who'll want to play it year 'round. Click here to view the recent "Shepherds In A Parking Lot" music video by Loose Cattle.

Loose Cattle has appeared at Lincoln Center, on Mountain Stage live from West Virginia with Arlo Guthrie, at Jazz Fest in New Orleans and on tour throughout Louisiana, confounding expectations and moving audiences all the way to the bar and back again. Their debut Live album, North of Houston, is available on iTunes, amazon.com and through your less discerning retail outlets. Their recent single, Pony Girl b/w St James Infirmary, and its accompanying videos were released on Low Heat Records.

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is a forum to showcase works highlighting the true, the good, and the beautiful. Located downtown on historic Bleecker Street, the Sheen Center is a vibrant new arts organization that focuses on theater, music, film, and talk. A project of the Archdiocese of New York, the state-of-the-art complex encompasses the 270-seat Loreto Theatre, equipped with five-camera high-definition live-stream capability and a multi-track recording studio; the 80-seat Black Box Theatre; four rehearsal studios; and an art gallery. It was named after the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, best known for his popular, inspirational radio and TV ministry in the 1950s and 60s.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Michael Cerveris (Loose Cattle, guitar and vocals)A lapsed son of the South, Cerveris was raised in West Virginia, and divides his time these days between NYC and a home in New Orleans. He first picked up a guitar at age 11 and figured out how to play it fairly recently. Starting with his junior high rock band, Ukiah, his early musical outings were notable more for their volume than any discernable musicality. By sheer grit and lack of self awareness, Michael happily misspent years playing, singing, and touring with the likes of Bob Mould, Pete Townshend, Frank Black, Teenage Fanclub, The Breeders, Ken Stringfellow, Anders Parker, Laura Cantrell and many others on stages ranging from CBGBs, Sin É, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom, Joes' Pub and Irving Plaza to Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Preservation Hall, and Carnegie Hall. His day job as an actor landed him on Broadway 10 times (resulting in two Tony awards), in films with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, James Gandolfini, and John C Reilly, and on the TV series Gotham, Fringe, The Tick, The Good Wife, and Tremé. Working primarily now with his musical co-conspirator Kimberly Kaye and Loose Cattle, the band they formed in 2011, Cerveris has recorded two solo albums: Dog Eared and Piety both on Low Heat Records.

Kimberly Kaye (Loose Cattle, vocals) Kimberly Kaye has no idea what she's doing in this band. Everyone else plays at least two instruments or has at least two Tony Awards, and she can barely two-step. A classically trained trumpet player and jazz singer, Kaye took a mid-90s ride on the ska trend, playing stops like Vans Warped Tour with punk-ska groups like New Direxion and The Youth Ahead with a very bad blonde dye job. She graduated from the acclaimed Monmouth Country FPAC performing arts training program and Wagner College's award-winning musical theatre program, which like all formal education gave her crippling stage fright. She stumbled into a decade of arts journalism in publications like The Economist, The NY Observer, NYDN, Broadway.com, and Theatermania.com. In 2012, longtime collaborators Cerveris and Paul Sanchez (Cowboy Mouth, Minimum Rage) told her to get over herself and start sangin' again. So she did. In addition to her work with Loose Cattle, she sings backup with Cerveris and Sanchez, as well as Debbie Davis, Lynn Drury, Tiffany Jones, Edward Carter Simon, Jenna Guidry, and literally whoever else will have her. Sometimes she writes poetry and song lyrics, which one day she will force Cerveris to mootate in to full-blown songs you will hear using a persuasive combination of whining and Krav Maga.

Laura Cantrell (Special Guest) is a country music artist based in New York City. Born in Nashville, TN, she came to New York to attend Columbia College, and found that her abiding interest in country music helped her stay connected with her family roots. That interest was the motivation behind her long-running radio program on WFMU in Jersey City, NJ, "The Radio Thrift Shop." Beginning on WFMU in 1993, the program was a Saturday afternoon staple in the New York area for 13 years, then moved to WFMU.org and ran for two seasons on BBC Radio Scotland as a summer replacement in 2005 and 2006. Cantrell has released six acclaimed albums: "Not The Tremblin' Kind," "When The Roses Bloom Again," "Humming By The Flowered Vine," "Kitty Wells Dresses: Songs of the Queen of Country Music," "No Way There From Here" and "Laura Cantrell at the BBC." She has toured extensively in the United Kingdom, Europe and Ireland, and was a favorite of pioneering British disc jockey John Peel, who called her 2000 album "Not The Tremblin' Kind" "my favorite record of the last ten years, possibly my life." Cantrell's music has been celebrated in the press including features in The New York Times, "O" Magazine, Elle, and the Wall Street Journal, and has been featured on NPR's "All Things Considered," "On Point," and "Weekend Edition." She has performed on "A Prairie Home Companion," "Mountain Stage," and the "Grand Ole Opry," and appeared on the television programs "CBS Saturday Morning," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," and the Sundance Channel's "Spectacle: Elvis Costello." In 2017, she debuted "Dark Horse Radio," a program dedicated to the music and art of George Harrison on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel.

WILL CHASE (Special Guest) starred as Luke Wheeler on the ABC drama "Nashville." On stage he most recently starred as John Jasper in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Outer Critics Nominations). Other Television includes Detective Doug Young on "The Good Wife," Michael Swift on NBC's "Smash," "Necessary Roughness," "Rescue Me," "Pan Am," "Unforgettable," "White Collar," "Royal Pains," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Cupid," "Conviction," "Third Watch," "One Life To Live," "Guiding Light," "All My Children" and "As The World Turns." Best known for his work on stage, he has starred on Broadway in Nice Work If You Can Get It, Rent, Miss Saigon, The Full Monty,Aida, Lennon, High Fidelity, The Story of My Life and Billy Elliot. He was also seen at New York CityCenter Encores! in Bells Are Ringing and Pipe Dream. Film includes Butterflies of Bill Baker, Four Single Fathers, Shaft and Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. Recordings include the original Broadway Cast recordings of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, High Fidelity and The Story of My Life; A Little Princess: Studio Cast Recording; Love On A Summer Afternoon: Songs of Sam Davis; This Ordinary Thursday: The Songs of Georgia Stitt; and Thirteen Stories Down: Songs of Jonathan Reid Gealt. He trained at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music where he studied conducting with Atlanta Symphony's Robert Spano and earned a Bachelor of Music Degree in percussion. Will has two daughters, Daisy and Gracie, and resides in New York City.

Ben McKenzie (Special Guest) is currently playing Captain James Gordon on the Fox Television hit "Gotham." McKenzie is an alumnus of "Southland" and "The O.C." While appearing in 'The O.C.', McKenzie made his feature film debut in 'Junebug' opposite Amy Adams. The film received high praise at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival. He also appeared in a pivotal role in the 2007 film '88 Minutes', which starred Al Pacino. McKenzie's first starring role in a feature film was in the 2008 indie release 'Johnny Got His Gun.' The movie premiered at the Paramount Theater in Austin, TX, McKenzie's hometown, prior to playing art houses where it garnered excellent reviews for his solo performance.

Robin Lord Taylor (Special Guest) is currently playing Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, on the Fox Television hit "Gotham." He has appeared in several acclaimed television series, such as "The Walking Dead," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Good Wife" and "Person of Interest." He also has had a recurring role as "Darrell, the 'Late Show' page with the fake British accent" on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

