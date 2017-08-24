BWW Morning Brief August 24th, 2017: PRINCE OF BROADWAY Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its mission of developing new works in the Bay Area with the World Premiere of The Prince of Egypt, a soaring celebration of the human spirit and one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses, his Pharaoh brother Ramses, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever.. (more...)

2) Ariana Grande Wants to Play Elphaba in WICKED: 'I Would Do It Tomorrow'

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017

During the 15-minute episode, the talented duo joined forces on performances of WICKED's 'Loathing', LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR's 'Suddenly Seymour', '10 Minutes Ago' from Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA and the Frank Sinatra classic 'Nothing In Common'.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: 'You'll Be a Newfoundlander! COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs 'Screech In' on GMA

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017

The cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY performed the number 'Screech In' on this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA.. (more...)

4) GoFundMe Launches for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, a search is still underway for missing Broadway talent agent, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on August 13, 2017 after returning from a family trip to Scotland.. (more...)

5) Rialto Chatter: Is Lauren Ambrose Broadway's Next Eliza Doolittle?

by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017

Sources connected to Broadway are reporting that SIX FEET UNDER star Lauren Ambrose has been tapped as Eliza Doolittle in the upcoming revival of MY FAIR LADY.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The prince is back! PRINCE OF BROADWAY opens tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club!

- Lesli Margherita will 'Rule Her Kingdom' tonight through Saturday at Feinstein's/54 Below!

-Critical Point Theatre presents the premiere of psychodrama JERK.

-And I KISSED YOUR BOYFRIEND: ANOTHER FEMINIST RANT returns to NYC at the PIT Underground!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Caryn Robbins chatted with Taylor Louderman about all things MEAN GIRLS and more!

#ThrowbackThursday: NEWSIES carried the banner for the final time on Broadway three years ago today. Take a look back on the final curtain call!

What we're geeking out over: Love is a open Broadway door! FROZEN has announced the official date for opening night on Broadway!

What we're watching: The prince is back! Check out these highlights from PRINCE OF BROADWAY, opening tonight!

Social Butterfly: Following the casting news on Tuesday, Ben Platt took to Twitter to praise his successors!

I've long prayed we'd see this bonafide GENIUS & friend bring his magic to Evan. I cannot wait to see @taytrensch in @DearEvanHansen. (1/3) - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 22, 2017 But first, my dear, uncannily brilliant friend @Noahegalvin comes in for 2 months to bring heaven to our laughing guts and tear ducts. (2/3) - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 22, 2017 It fills my ?? with gratitude & pride to see these singular human beings and talents will carry on the Evan legacy. How lucky are we. (3/3) - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 22, 2017

