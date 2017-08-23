VIDEO: 'You'll Be a Newfoundlander! COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs 'Screech In' on GMA

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

On this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA, the cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY showed us how to become an honorary Newfoundlander with a performance of the lively number "Screech In." Check it out below!

COME FROM AWAY received 7 Tony nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, who won the award, and Best Choreography: Kelly Devine.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

WATCH: @wecomefromaway with a LIVE Broadway performance on @GMA: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/Yx4CtH0npB — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 23, 2017



