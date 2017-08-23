GoFundMe Launches for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, a search is still underway for missing Broadway talent agent, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on August 13, 2017 from his home in Oradell, NJ after returning from a family trip to Scotland. He was last seen in a white collared shirt, light-colored shorts and boat shoes.

Members of the Casting Community have now set up a GoFundMe Page to help the Schlegel family continue the search and to establish reward money leading to Mark's whereabouts. To donate and to learn more visit

www.gofundme.com/markschlegelsearch.

The search for Schlegel continues through the Oradell PD as well as through his family. His family has also established a network of areas to search by volunteers.

Schlegel, who works for Cornerstone Talent, has an extensive Broadway client-base, including such stars as Marin Mazzie, Terrence Mann, Jefferson Mays, LiLlias White, Bryce Pinkham, Gregg Edelman, and many others.

Anyone with infomation regarding Shlegel's whereabouts should contact Oradell police: (201) 261-0200.

Photo courtesy of Oradell Police Department

Related Articles