Jason Gotay to Star as Ramses in PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical; Full Casting Announced!

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its mission of developing new works in the Bay Area with the World Premiere of The Prince of Egypt, a soaring celebration of the human spirit and one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses, his Pharaoh brother Ramses, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever.

The musical score and lyrics come from Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), with book by Philip LaZebnik (Pocahontas, Mulan), who will both be in residence at TheatreWorks continuing to develop this stage adaptation of the acclaimed Dreamworks Animation film. Featuring the Oscar-winning Best Song "When You Believe," this vibrant new stage musical will be directed by multi-award winning Broadway director Scott Schwartz (Golda's Balcony; Jane Eyre; Bat Boy; Tick, Tick... Boom!), and features a multi-ethnic cast led by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam, an acclaimed Danish actor/singer making his US debut as Moses, and Broadway's Jason Gotay (Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), as Ramses.

The Prince of Egypt is produced in collaboration the Fredericia Teater, which will host the CoWorld Premiere in Denmark in April 2018. "Collaborating with the Fredericia Teater for this World Premiere is remarkable," said TheatreWorks Managing Director Phil Santora. "TheatreWorks has established itself as one of the nation's foremost professional theatres championing the creation of new works, and we are honored to be working in tandem with one of Europe's top companies."

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has assembled an exceptional cast with assistance from Stewart/Whitley Casting for this World Premiere, searching far and wide to help bring this production to life. "The Prince of Egypt celebrates the human spirit with a universal story treasured by many cultures around the world," said Kelley. "Our production will honor that legacy with a cast drawn from the world's many races, ethnicities, and religions playing characters from the diverse cultures portrayed in the show."

The role of Moses will be played by Diluckshan Jeyaratnam, a Danish native who will also be playing the role at the Fredericia. His international credits include Shubidua The Musical and Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fredericia Teater, and Jesus Christ Superstar and Cats with MCH Musicals at the Herning Congress Center.

Broadway actor/singer Jason Gotay co-stars as Ramses, Moses' adoptive brother and successor to the Pharaoh. Gotay has been seen on Broadway as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and as Randall in the original cast of Bring It On the Musical. His extensive Off-Broadway and regional credits include Paper Mill Playhouse, Theatre Under The Stars, concerts at Jazz at Lincoln Center and 54 Below, and the national tour of Bring It On the Musical. Among his television credits, he was seen as the Lost Boy Toodles in NBC's recent Peter Pan Live.

The cast will also feature Brennyn Lark (Tzipporah), Tom Nelis (Pharaoh Seti), Christina Sajous (Queen Tuya), Julia Motyka (Miriam), Will Mann (High Priest Hotep), David Crane (Aaron), Ayelet Firstenberg (Youcheved), Jamila Sabrares-Klemm (Nefertari), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Jethro), and Natalie Schroeder and Alexandra Van De Poel will alternate as Young Miriam.

The World Premiere of The Prince of Egypt will be presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley October 6-November 5, 2017 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. For tickets ($40-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

