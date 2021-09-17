Wake Up With BWW 9/17: Sondheim Teases New Musical, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

1) VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Talks New Musical and Reveals the Title on THE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube

Stephen Sondheim appeared as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night! Sondheim and Colbert have history, as Colbert starred in the 2011 production of Sondheim's musical, Company.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Idina Menzel and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Finalist Jimmie Herrod Sing 'Defying Gravity'

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Last night on the America's Got Talent finale, contestant Jimmie Herrod, who received the Golden Buzzer during his audition with the song Tomorrow from Annie, performed alongside Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Final Trailer for the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie

by Stage Tube

See Ben Platt perform 'Waving Through A Window' in the final trailer for the new film adaption of the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, starring Tony-winner Ben Platt. The film is out in theaters September 24.. (more...)

4) HAMILTON Tour Cancels Atlanta Performance After Members of Cast Test Positive for COVID

by Stephi Wild

The touring company of Hamilton, which has been playing in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre, was forced to cancel its performance last night, September 15.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through a Window' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

It's Broadway Week on The Tonight Show! Throughout the week, the show will be celebrating Broadway's return during each episode. Next up, Ben Platt stopped by to perform from and promote the new Dear Evan Hansen film!. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Constantine Maroulis, who turns 46 today!

Constantine Maroulis is a world-renowned actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol."

Recently Constantine starred as Sergio in the world premiere musical production of The Most Beautiful Room in New York. Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony Nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album. Additionally, Constantine recently played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita.

