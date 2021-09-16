VIDEO: Idina Menzel and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Finalist Jimmie Herrod Sing 'Defying Gravity'

Last night on the America's Got Talent finale, contestant Jimmie Herrod, who received the Golden Buzzer during his audition with the song Tomorrow from Annie, performed alongside Idina Menzel and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir!

The group performed the iconic Defying Gravity from Wicked and brought the audience to its feet!

Watch the performance below.

This summer America's Got Talent has reached more than 60 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. The series is the most-watched summer program for the eighth consecutive year and is the most-watched summer broadcast unscripted program for the 16th consecutive year.

America's Got Talent was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, Wicked. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.