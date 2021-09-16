VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Waving Through a Window' from DEAR EVAN HANSEN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

It's Broadway Week on The Tonight Show! Throughout the week, the show will be celebrating Broadway's return during each episode. Next up, Ben Platt stopped by to perform from and promote the new Dear Evan Hansen film!

Dear Evan Hansen is in theaters on September 24. The Broadway musical re-opens at The Music Box Theatre on December 11.

Watch the performance and interview below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

This week's schedule also includes:

September 16: SIX

September 17: Wicked

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as Evan, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).