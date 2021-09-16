HAMILTON Tour Cancels Atlanta Performance After Members of Cast Test Positive for COVID

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, the touring company of Hamilton, which has been playing in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre, was forced to cancel its performance last night, September 15.

According to a statement from the theatre's social media, Hamilton was unexpectedly unable to complete its COVID protocol testing in time for the show yesterday evening. Out of an abundance of caution for the cast, crew and musicians, the company had to cancel the Wednesday, September 15th performance. All future performances of HAMILTON at The Fox Theatre are scheduled to go on as planned.

According to the New York Times, several cast members indeed tested positive for COVID, and PCR results for the rest of the company were delayed, causing the cancelation.

The September 15th performance will be rescheduled for next week. All ticketholders should hold onto their tickets for use at the rescheduled performance. Details on the added performance will be communicated with ticketholders directly. Refunds and exchanges will be available to all tickets holders for tonight's performance.

Hamilton runs through September 26. Stay up to date on future announcements at https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/detail/hamilton-2020.