Wake Up With BWW 9/13: Inside FROZEN Opening Night, the Making of WICKED, and More!

1) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of HAIRSPRAY

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Hairspray!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at New York's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

by Stage Tube

Broadway's Kelli O'Hara performed a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at New York's 9/11 memorial service yesterday. The traditional ceremony took place at ground zero twenty years after the tragic terrorist attack.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Eureka! Talks WOMEN BEHIND BARS on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with star of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Eureka!, who is now starring in Women Behind Bars, now available to stream on www.broadwayhd.com.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Cameron Meyer On SEX WITH STRANGERS & Other Theatrical Liaisons

by Gil Kaan

Crimson Square Theatre Company presents Laura Eason's SEX WITH STRANGERS opening September 24th at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. This two-hander, directed by Benjamin Burt, features Cameron Meyer and Casey King as the titular STRANGERS. Had the chance to question Cameron on SEX WITH STRANGERS as well as her extensive Los Angeles theatre background.. (more...)

What we're geeking out over: Stephen Sondheim Will Appear on THE LATE SHOW Next Week

Stephen Sondheim is coming to The Late Show! The Broadway legend will sit down with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, September 15. Sondheim and Colbert have history, as Colbert starred in the 2011 production of Sondheim's musical, Company.

Tune in to CBS at 11:35 PM ET/PT to watch the episode.

What we're watching: Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Talk the Making of WICKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked" sought to give a backstory to one of the most haunting figures from L. Frank Baum's "Wizard of Oz": The Wicked Witch of the West. The book would inspire a long-running musical, which has proved a hit both on Broadway and on tour.

Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Maguire and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and with the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, about a show that has become a beacon for anyone who doesn't fit a conventional mold.

Social Butterfly: Inside Opening Night of FROZEN in London

The West End production of Frozen officially opened at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021.

The production's official Twitter account is giving fans an inside look at their opening night. Check out the video below!

Frozen Friday feels ❄️Looking back at our opening night this week... We're not crying you're crying! ? #FrozenLondon pic.twitter.com/TTKjJWRx15 - Frozen The Musical (@frozenlondon) September 10, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!