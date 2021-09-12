VIDEO: Eureka! Talks WOMEN BEHIND BARS on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Broadway is coming back, slowly but surely. And while you await seeing your favorite stars on stage, you can enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly.

Watch as he chats with star of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Eureka!, who is now starring in Women Behind Bars, now available to stream on www.broadwayhd.com.

Filmed in early 2020 at the iconic Montalban Theater in Hollywood, California, this brand-new production of the play from Tony and Grammy Award Winner Tom Eyen, who also penned the book and lyrics for Dreamgirls, is hosted by Kathy Griffin and stars Rupaul's Drag Race All-Stars Eureka!, Ginger Minj, and Chi Chi Devayne, John Waters icons Traci Lords and Mink Stole, as well as "the hostess with that something.....extra," Miss Coco Peru and Suzie Kennedy, renown Marilyn Monroe impersonator and Britain's Got Talent contestant. The cast is rounded out by Wesley Woods, Poppy Fields, Tatiana Monteiro, and Adrienne Couper Smith. The show, which has been reimagined for today's audience, was originally produced as a film by Winbrook Entertainment. The 2020 stage production is directed by Scott Thompson and produced for the stage by "Just Pow" Productions.

"It was great working with a John Waters loving cast and a true honor to play a role originally played by my idol Divine," said Eureka! of the project. "It was also incredible working with the amazing Chi Chi DeVayne. It was truly a privilege to stand alongside them on stage; little did we know this would be their last project. And now, to have WBB have its premiere on BroadwayHD just tops it all off. I'd do this again in a minute, chickens!"

Watch below as Eureka! shares more about the experience of recreating the 70's cult classic and how theater has impacted their career in drag!