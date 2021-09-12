VIDEO: Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Talk the Making of WICKED on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

This week, CBS Sunday Morning gave an inside look at the making of Wicked!

Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked" sought to give a backstory to one of the most haunting figures from L. Frank Baum's "Wizard of Oz": The Wicked Witch of the West. The book would inspire a long-running musical, which has proved a hit both on Broadway and on tour.

Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Maguire and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and with the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, about a show that has become a beacon for anyone who doesn't fit a conventional mold.

he Broadway blockbuster Wicked will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at 7PM at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street).

The Broadway company will include Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible (Kathy Fitzgerald will play the role from 9/14 through 9/26), Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. The standbys are Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba) and Brittney Johnson (Glinda).

Mili Diaz will be making her Broadway debut in the role of Nessarose. All other principals were playing their roles when Broadway shut down in March 2020.

The Wicked company will also include Ioana Alfonso, Alex Aquilino, Larkin Bogan, Randy Castillo, Antonette Cohen, Meg Doherty, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Hannah Florence, Jenny Florkowski, Dan Gleason, Josh Daniel Green, Jeff Heimbrock, Celia Hottenstein, Courtney Iventosch, Colby Q. Lindeman, Chase Madigan, Micaela Martinez, Kevin Massey, Sterling Masters, Matt Meigs, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dashi Mitchell, Lindsay K. Northen, Emily Rogers, William Ryall, Travis Taber, Jeremy Thompson, and Christianne Tisdale.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

