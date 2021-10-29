Wake Up With BWW 10/29: TROUBLE IN MIND Begins Previews, THE MUSIC MAN Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The cast of Trouble In Mind

Tonight, Trouble in Mind officially begins previews on Broadway! This production, which stars LaChanze, is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Plus, full casting has been announced for The Music Man on Broadway, and we've got your first look at the National Tour of Pretty Woman The Musical, starring Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli!

Caroline, or Change opened this week on Broadway, and we're taking you inside the big night with photos from the red carpet and the opening celebration.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Complete Cast Announced for THE MUSIC MAN Broadway Revival

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast for the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has been announced. Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Times Square's Show Globes, inspired by some of Broadway's most-loved musicals will return for the holiday season this year! The Show Globes will be on display in Times Square November 3rd through December 26th.

Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the touring cast for the North American Tour, starring Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis, Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward, Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson; and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey.

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change opened on October 27, at Studio 54. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special event and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals.

Photos: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Company Celebrates Opening Night

by Jennifer Broski

After 18 years, Caroline Thibodeaux is back on Broadway. Caroline, or Change, the beloved musical by Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori, returned to Broadway this week at Studio 54 in a stunning new revival from Roundabout Theatre Company.

The Lucille Lortel Awards Move to Gender-Neutral Performance Categories

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Lucille Lortel Awards, the preeminent honor presented exclusively to recognize Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway, today announced that the awards for acting will no longer be defined by gender. The 37th Annual Lortel Awards will take place Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 7:00PM.

Trouble in Mind begins previews tonight!

Trouble In Mind officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 29, with an official opening set for Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind opened to acclaim off-Broadway in 1955, and was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

Meet the cast here.

