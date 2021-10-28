Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More

pixeltracker

Check out the Show Globes on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets!

Oct. 28, 2021  

Times Square's Show Globes, inspired by some of Broadway's most-loved musicals will return for the holiday season this year! The Show Globes will be on display in Times Square November 3rd through December 26th, on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The four Show Globes are inspired by the designs of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

For more information visit: timessquarenyc.org/whats-happening/show-globes.

Check out some of the the Show Globes from 2019 below!

Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More

Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More

Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Come From Away Charm Keychain
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Ain't Too Proud Logo Beanie
Rent Magnet
Rent Magnet

More Hot Stories For You