Broadway Show Globes to Return to Times Square With Designs Inspired by WICKED, THE LION KING, AINT TOO PROUD & More

Times Square's Show Globes, inspired by some of Broadway's most-loved musicals will return for the holiday season this year! The Show Globes will be on display in Times Square November 3rd through December 26th, on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The four Show Globes are inspired by the designs of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Wicked.

For more information visit: timessquarenyc.org/whats-happening/show-globes.

Check out some of the the Show Globes from 2019 below!