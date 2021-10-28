Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway

Caroline, Or Change is running on Broadway at Studio 54.

Oct. 28, 2021  

The new Broadway production of the Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change opened just last night, October 27, at Studio 54. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special event and you can check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below!

Sharon D Clarke returns to her Olivier Award-winning role as Caroline Thibodeaux, with Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman) and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Direction by Michael Longhurst, Choreography by Ann Yee, Musical Supervision by Nigel Lilley and Musical Direction by Joseph Joubert.

Caroline Thibodeaux is a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. In her Olivier Award-winning performance, Sharon D Clarke brings this indelible heroine to "incandescent" life (Time Out London), in a production that launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (The New York Times). From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Caroline, or Change
Signage at Studio 54

Caroline, or Change
Signage at Studio 54

Caroline, or Change
Becky Ann Baker, Cherry Jones and Dylan Baker

Caroline, or Change
Cherry Jones

Caroline, or Change
Becky Ann Baker and Dylan Baker

Caroline, or Change
Patrick Breen

Caroline, or Change
Joshua Harmon

Caroline, or Change
Freddie Gershon

Caroline, or Change
Margaret Colin

Caroline, or Change
Andrea Martin

Caroline, or Change
Andrea Martin

Caroline, or Change
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes

Caroline, or Change
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes and Jake Gyllenhaal

Caroline, or Change
Santino Fontana and Jessica Hershberg Fontana

Caroline, or Change
Santino Fontana and Jessica Hershberg Fontana

Caroline, or Change
Ramona Keller

Caroline, or Change
Ramona Keller

Caroline, or Change
Lilli Cooper

Caroline, or Change
Lilli Cooper

Caroline, or Change
Amanda Miller and Douglas Hodge

Caroline, or Change
Douglas Hodge

Caroline, or Change
Douglas Hodge

Caroline, or Change
Oskar Eustis and Laurie Eustis

Caroline, or Change
Vanessa Williams and mother Helen Williams

Caroline, or Change
Vanessa Williams

Caroline, or Change
Vanessa Williams

Caroline, or Change
Vanessa Williams

Caroline, or Change
Jeremy Shamos

Caroline, or Change
Jessica Hecht

Caroline, or Change
Jessica Hecht

Caroline, or Change
Jim Dale

Caroline, or Change
Julie Schafler and Jim Dale

Caroline, or Change
Betsy Wolfe

Caroline, or Change
Betsy Wolfe

Caroline, or Change
Norm Lewis

Caroline, or Change
Norm Lewis

Caroline, or Change
Norm Lewis

Caroline, or Change
Jelani Alladin

Caroline, or Change
Jelani Alladin

Caroline, or Change
Max von Essen

Caroline, or Change
Max von Essen

Caroline, or Change
Will Hochman

Caroline, or Change
Will Hochman

Caroline, or Change
Will Hochman, Tony Marion, Max von Essen and Norm Lewis

Caroline, or Change
David Rockwell and Jerry Mitchell

Caroline, or Change
Noah Lapine and Sarna Lapine

Caroline, or Change
Katie Finneran and Jerry Mitchell

Caroline, or Change
Katie Finneran

Caroline, or Change
Carolyn McCormick

Caroline, or Change
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings

Caroline, or Change
Sarah Steele

Caroline, or Change
Sarah Steele

Caroline, or Change
Trip Cullman

Caroline, or Change
Michael R Jackson

Caroline, or Change
Michael R. Jackson and Evan Cabnet

Caroline, or Change
Evan Cabnet

Caroline, or Change
Sheryl Kaller

Caroline, or Change
Mara Manus and guests

Caroline, or Change
Mara Manus

Caroline, or Change
Michael R. Jackson and Britton Smith

Caroline, or Change
Britton Smith

Caroline, or Change
Britton Smith

Caroline, or Change
Jake Gyllenhaal

Caroline, or Change
Jake Gyllenhaal

Caroline, or Change
Jake Gyllenhaal

Caroline, or Change
Linda Emond

Caroline, or Change
Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner

Caroline, or Change
Jeanine Tesori and Tony Kushner

Caroline, or Change
Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Lyricist/Book Writer Tony Kushner

Caroline, or Change
Jeanine Tesori, Lisa Kron and Leigh Silverman

Caroline, or Change
Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes

Caroline, or Change
Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes

Caroline, or Change
Composer Jeanine Tesori and Lyricist/Book Writer Tony Kushner

Caroline, or Change
Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Lyricist/Book Writer Tony Kushner

Caroline, or Change
Artistic Director/CEO of Roundabout Theater Company Todd Haimes, Composer Jeanine Tesori and Lyricist/Book Writer Tony Kushner


