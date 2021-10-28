The Lucille Lortel Awards Move to Gender-Neutral Performance Categories

The Lucille Lortel Awards, the preeminent honor presented exclusively to recognize Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway, today announced that the awards for acting will no longer be defined by gender. The actor and actress categories for both musicals and plays will instead be known as Outstanding Lead Performer and Outstanding Supporting Performer. In addition, the newly created category of Outstanding Ensemble will be presented for the first time.

The 37th Annual Lortel Awards will take place Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 7:00PM. All local, state, and federal regulations and guidelines regarding COVID-19 at the time of the event will be enforced. The season cutoff is March 31, 2022. Nominations will be announced in early April 2022. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Additional support provided by TDF.

The newly updated performance categories are:

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play

Outstanding Ensemble

"Off-Broadway has always sought to be a shining example of diversity and inclusivity," said Casey York, President of the Off-Broadway League. "As the world around us - and specifically in New York City's theatre scene - continues to evolve, it's important for Off-Broadway to lead the way in acknowledging and celebrating artistic excellence in a more inclusive way. We want to truly recognize the many talented performers in our community."

Said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre, "We are dedicated to seeing and acknowledging all the members of our Off-Broadway family as we continue to learn and grow and look towards the future of the Lucille Lortel Awards."

The Off-Broadway League's Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, and Casey York) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, and Luis AlvarezSchacht) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returns to direct the Lortel Awards for the twelfth consecutive year. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

For updates and news visit www.LortelAwards.org.