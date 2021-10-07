Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!
Plus, watch the cast of SIX perform on The View, and more!
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!
1) FUNNY GIRL Adds Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & Jared Grimes; Previews Begin This March At the August Wilson Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.. (more...)
2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Production on SUNSET BOULEVARD Film Has Been Stalled
by Michael Major
Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that production on the Sunset Boulevard film starring Glenn Close has been stalled. Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the recent revival.. (more...)
3) VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage
by Michael Major
With new music from Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner of The National, this musical film adaption of Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn.. (more...)
4) Full Cast Announced for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The producers of HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, have just announced the full cast for the upcoming new Non-Equity North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell. HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons.. (more...)
5) Lana Gordon Announced as Persephone Alternate in HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lana Gordon will be the alternate Persephone, allowing Amber Gray, who continues her award-winning run at the Walter Kerr Theatre, to spend more time with her young family. Gordon will join the cast the week beginning Monday, October 11 and will perform the role of Persephone twice a week.. (more...)
Today's Call Sheet:
- Lackawanna Blues officially opens on Broadway tonight!
Funny Girl:
It was announced yesterday that Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.
Video: Beanie Feldstein Takes the Stage in FUNNY GIRL First Trailer!
Beanie Feldstein stars in #FUNNYGIRL-and Broadway audiences are the luckiest people in the world. Access exclusive fan presale tickets through Thursday, October 7 before the public on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10am. https://t.co/O8xwEU04cI pic.twitter.com/9VLUkJXKfz- Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) October 6, 2021
Photo: First Look at Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL!
What We're Watching:
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of SIX Perform 'No Way' on THE VIEW
NYT Critic's Pick! Streaming now from Steppenwolf Theatre are three new virtual plays by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, these are Tracy Letts plays like you've never seen them before. Tickets available until October 15, $20 for access to all three plays; $10 for artists & essential workers. www.steppenwolf.org/TracyLettsVirtual
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!