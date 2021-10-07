Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!

pixeltracker

Plus, watch the cast of SIX perform on The View, and more!

Oct. 7, 2021  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!
1) Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More! FUNNY GIRL Adds Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & Jared Grimes; Previews Begin This March At the August Wilson Theatre
by A.A. Cristi

Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.. (more...)

2) Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More! Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Production on SUNSET BOULEVARD Film Has Been Stalled
by Michael Major

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that production on the Sunset Boulevard film starring Glenn Close has been stalled. Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the recent revival.. (more...)

3) Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More! VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage
by Michael Major

With new music from Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner of The National, this musical film adaption of Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn.. (more...)

4) Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More! Full Cast Announced for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The producers of HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, have just announced the full cast for the upcoming new Non-Equity North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell. HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons.. (more...)

5) Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More! Lana Gordon Announced as Persephone Alternate in HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lana Gordon will be the alternate Persephone, allowing Amber Gray, who continues her award-winning run at the Walter Kerr Theatre, to spend more time with her young family. Gordon will join the cast the week beginning Monday, October 11 and will perform the role of Persephone twice a week.. (more...)

Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Claybourne Elder
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Lackawanna Blues officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Funny Girl:

It was announced yesterday that Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.

Video: Beanie Feldstein Takes the Stage in FUNNY GIRL First Trailer!

Photo: First Look at Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL!

What We're Watching:

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of SIX Perform 'No Way' on THE VIEW

Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!

NYT Critic's Pick! Streaming now from Steppenwolf Theatre are three new virtual plays by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, these are Tracy Letts plays like you've never seen them before. Tickets available until October 15, $20 for access to all three plays; $10 for artists & essential workers. www.steppenwolf.org/TracyLettsVirtual

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

From This Author Stephi Wild