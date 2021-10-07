Wake Up With BWW 10/7: FUNNY GIRL Casting and First Look, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) FUNNY GIRL Adds Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & Jared Grimes; Previews Begin This March At the August Wilson Theatre

by A.A. Cristi

Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.. (more...)

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Production on SUNSET BOULEVARD Film Has Been Stalled

by Michael Major

Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that production on the Sunset Boulevard film starring Glenn Close has been stalled. Close originated the role of Norma Desmond on Broadway in 1994 before returning to the role in the recent revival.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CYRANO Starring Peter Dinklage

by Michael Major

With new music from Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner of The National, this musical film adaption of Cyrano stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Mendelsohn.. (more...)

4) Full Cast Announced for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The producers of HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, have just announced the full cast for the upcoming new Non-Equity North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell. HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons.. (more...)

5) Lana Gordon Announced as Persephone Alternate in HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lana Gordon will be the alternate Persephone, allowing Amber Gray, who continues her award-winning run at the Walter Kerr Theatre, to spend more time with her young family. Gordon will join the cast the week beginning Monday, October 11 and will perform the role of Persephone twice a week.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Claybourne Elder

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Lackawanna Blues officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Funny Girl:

It was announced yesterday that Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.

Video: Beanie Feldstein Takes the Stage in FUNNY GIRL First Trailer!

Beanie Feldstein stars in #FUNNYGIRL-and Broadway audiences are the luckiest people in the world. Access exclusive fan presale tickets through Thursday, October 7 before the public on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10am. https://t.co/O8xwEU04cI pic.twitter.com/9VLUkJXKfz - Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) October 6, 2021

Photo: First Look at Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL!

What We're Watching:

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of SIX Perform 'No Way' on THE VIEW

NYT Critic's Pick! Streaming now from Steppenwolf Theatre are three new virtual plays by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, these are Tracy Letts plays like you've never seen them before. Tickets available until October 15, $20 for access to all three plays; $10 for artists & essential workers. www.steppenwolf.org/TracyLettsVirtual

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!