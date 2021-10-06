FUNNY GIRL Adds Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch & Jared Grimes; Previews Begin This March At the August Wilson Theatre

Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) begins performances Saturday, March 26, 2022, and officially opens on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Jane Lynch said, "I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl. My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny's mother on Broadway. And somewhere in Heaven my Mom is asking, 'Who taught her everything she knows?'"

Ramin Karimloo said, "I'm very excited to be joining Funny Girl's return to Broadway. I've been waiting 2 years to sink my teeth into Nicky Arnstein and get into the room with Michael Mayer, the creative team and cast, led by the exceptional Beanie Feldstein. Cannot wait."

Jared Grimes said, "It will be a dream to share the stage every night with this cast and creative team whom I've loved from afar for such a long time! I can't wait to spread love and joy in a live setting again. I'm still on cloud nine knowing that I'll actually be in one of the most iconic musicals of all time. I'm beaming from ear to ear knowing that people will know me as Eddie Ryan!"

An exclusive fan presale begins today at 9AM ET through tomorrow, Thursday, October 7. To join the fan presale for first access to tickets, sign up for the FUNNY GIRL email list by visiting www.FunnyGirlOnBroadway.com. Those who subscribe before the public on-sale on Friday, October 8 will also be entered to win a pair of tickets to opening night.

Beginning Friday, October 8 at 10AM ET, tickets will go on sale to the general public at https://seatgeek.com/funny-girl-tickets. Tickets for FUNNY GIRL start from $39.00.

With choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels, "So You Think You Can Dance"), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"), a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home), FUNNY GIRL features music by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

Additional casting and the complete creative team will be announced shortly.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time FUNNY GIRL will return to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago. The original production of FUNNY GIRL premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as 'Fanny Brice' and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Actress and vocalist Beanie Feldstein is quickly making a name for herself as one of Hollywood's most talented performers.

Currently, Feldstein can be seen starring in Ryan Murphy's limited series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," on which she also serves as a producer. The series examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). The series premiered on FX on September 7, 2021.

Upcoming, she will be seen in The Humans, a24's film adaption of Stephen Karam's four-time Tony Award winning play of the same name. Feldstein will star opposite Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun. A24 is set to release the film on November 24, 2021. She will also lend her voice to the titular 'Harriet' in AppleTV+'s upcoming animated series "Harriet The Spy," alongside Jane Lynch and Lacey Chabert.

She is currently filming Richard Linklater's screen adaptation of the beloved George Furth-Stephen Sondheim 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along, which will continue filming over the course of the next 20 years.

In 2019, Feldstein starred in Olivia Wilde's critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart opposite Kaitlyn Dever. The film made its world premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Audience Award. Feldstein's performance earned her a 2020 Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as the Virtuoso Award at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Prior, Feldstein starred in Greta Gerwig's Academy Award-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird, opposite Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. The film made its world premiere at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival and later screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received massive critical acclaim and won the 2018 Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. It was also awarded the 2018 AFI Award for Movie of the Year and named one of the National Board of Review's Top Ten Films of 2017. The film was also nominated for a plethora of awards including the 2018 Academy Award for Best Motion Picture, the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards for Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble.

In 2016, Feldstein made her feature film debut in Universal's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, alongside Seth Rogan, Zac Efron, Rose Byrne and Chloe Grace Moretz. Her additional film credits include IFC Films' How To Build A Girl, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the FIPRESCI Prize, and Whitney Cummings's The Female Brain opposite Sofia Vergara, Cecily Strong and James Marsden.

Feldstein's television credits include Shonda Rhimes's "Grey's Anatomy," "The Simpsons," Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated comedy series "What We Do In The Shadows," NBC's critically acclaimed "Will & Grace" reboot and Jenji Kohan's "Orange Is The New Black."

On the stage, Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein) most recently has been starring for the past two seasons as 'Kian Madani' in the BBC One medical drama, "Holby City."

He is best known to American audiences in his critically acclaimed portrayal of 'Jean Valjean' in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Leading Actor in a Musical. Other Broadway / NYC includes 'Gleb Vaganov' in Anastasia (Broadway), 'Archibald Craven' in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center) and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit (Off-Bway)

West End and London theater includes Phantom of the Opera (Phantom), Les Misérables (Valjean), Love Never Dies (Phantom), Miss Saigon (Chris) and Murder Ballad; upcoming London concerts: Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Rumi: The Musical.

Ramin has played the roles of 'Che' in Evita and 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar all over the world from the Kennedy Center in DC to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.

Film/TV: "Holby City" (BBC1), "Jesus: His Life" (History Channel), Nativity Rocks (Mirrorball Films), Life's Too Short (BBC), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), The Spa (Tiger Aspect Productions), The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: 25th Anniversary, Les Misérables in Concert: 25th Anniversary. Upcoming: Tomorrow film.

In addition to his stage credits, Ramin has toured the world performing concerts both as a solo artist and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band. He has released four solo albums on Sony Records: From Now On, Human Heart, The Road to Find Out: East, and The Road to Find Out: South. His company of leisure wear line can be found at 8xcommunity.com as well as his website raminkarimloo.com.

Ramin resides with his wife and two sons and splits his time between London and New York. @raminkarimloo

Jane Lynch (Mrs. Rosie Brice) is a five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe Winner.

She currently co-stars on the award-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," as well as hosting NBC's hit game show "The Weakest Link." She is well known for her Emmy-winning role as host of "Hollywood Game Night," as well as her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning portrayal of Sue Sylvester on "Glee."

Additional television credits include portraying Janet Reno in "Manifesto," "Space Force," "Only Murders in the Building," "Criminal Minds," "The Good Fight," "Portlandia," "Angel From Hell," "Party Down," "Lovespring International," "Two and a Half Men" and "The L Word."

Lynch's film credits include Wreck It Ralph I and II, The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind, Best In Show, For Your Consideration, and Ivy + Bean for Netflix.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie. Her additional theater work includes Oh Sister, My Sister at the Tamarind Theatre and Love, Loss and What I Wore at the Off-Broadway Westside Theatre.

Lynch is currently touring with Kate Flannery and the Tony Guerrero Quintet in their live cabaret show, Two Lost Souls. Their Billboard top 10 holiday album, "A Swingin' Little Christmas," is available from iTunes, Amazon and other outlets.

Lynch was raised near Chicago and cut her theatrical teeth at the Second City and Steppenwolf Theatre. Her memoir, "Happy Accidents," topped several national bestsellers lists, including The New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Jared Grimes (Eddie Ryan) is a quadruple threat in the world of the arts where he is heavily making his mark in singing, dancing, acting, and choreographing. On numerous occasions, he has danced alongside legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and Fayard Nicholas. and also performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center. Most recently on Broadway, Jared could be seen in the Tony Award-winning production of A Soldier's Play.

Grimes has toured with Musical legend, Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. Jared's theater credits include, After Midnight on Broadway directed by Warren Carlyle, Twist directed by Debbie Allen, Babes in Arms at the Goodspeed Opera House choreographed by Randy Skinner, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes directed by John Rando at Encores and Broadway Underground directed by himself.

In the world of acting, Jared is known for his recurring role of 'Adrian' on NBC's hit show "Manifest." He performed the lead role of 'Jackson' in the Annapurna feature film Swing Kids and Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Birth of the Blues" on Michael Feinstein's American Songbook for PBS. Other film credits include Paramount's, The Marc Pease Experience starring Ben Stiller, New Line Cinema's Little Manhattan and Elevation Filmwork's' First Born starring Elizabeth Shue. Grimes has appeared in commercials for Coca-Cola, Subway, MTV and television shows such as CBS' "Star Search," "Showtime at the Apollo," ABC Family's "Dance Fever" and "The Jerry Lewis Telethon."

Grimes made his choreography debut in Cirque du Soleil's, Banana Shpeel Off-Broadway, choreographed commercials for Chili's and also assisted choreography with Kristin Denehy for Macy's popular Kids Bop commercial.

Recently he was a choreographer of After Midnight on Broadway and associate choreographer of Holler If You Hear Me, the Tupac musical.

Jared was a lead in the Radio CIty Spring Spectacular and recently choreographed the feature film "Breaking Brooklyn" with director Paul Becker.

Michael Mayer (Director) Theatre credits include: the hit revival of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jonathan Groff at the Westside Theatre; Adam Driver and Keri Russell in Burn This, Head Over Heels (featuring the songs of The Go-Go's), Neil Patrick Harris in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Tony Award, best musical revival, also National Tour), Spring Awakening (Tony Award/Best Musical and Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Director; also London, National Tour, Vienna, Tokyo, and Seoul productions); Green Day's American Idiot (also co-author, Drama Desk Award for Best Director; also US, UK and Asia tours); Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award/Best Musical also London and National Tour), Side Man (Tony Award/Best Play also London and Kennedy Center Productions), A View from the Bridge (Tony Award/BestRevival), Michael Moore's The Terms of My Surrender, Everyday Rapture, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and Triumph of Love; off-Broadway credits include Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (BAM), Chess (Kennedy Center), Love, Love, Love (Roundabout), Brooklynite (Also co-author, Vineyard), Whorl Inside A Loop (with Dick Scanlan, Second Stage), 10 Million Miles (Atlantic): Angels in America. London: a record-breaking West End run of Funny Girl and UK tour. Tokyo: As You Like It (Toho Theatre).

Film: A Home at the End of the World (Excellence in filmmaking, National Board of Review, GLAAD nomination), Flicka, The Seagull. He was featured in the documentary Broadway Idiot.

Television credits Include: "SMASH" (Pilot, producing director: Season One), two seasons of "Alpha House" (Amazon), Executive Producer on 27 Dresses and for the HBO film WIG.

He made his Metropolitan Opera debut with a celebrated new production of Rigoletto, followed by world premiere co-production (with the English National Opera) of Nico Muhly's Marnie, and a new production of La Traviata, which broke box office records.

Additional Awards and fellowships: the inaugural Daryl Roth Creative Spirit, Drama League, Jefferson, Ovation, Alan Schneider, and Carbonell awards; Fox Foundation Fellowship, Two Drama League Fellowships, TCG/NEA Directing Fellowship. He serves on the Boards of New York Stage and Film and the Arthur Miller Foundation.

Ellenore Scott (Choreography) is a New York-based choreographer and content creator. Scott most recently choreographed the viral Ratatouille: The Musical with Seaview Productions and the Off- Broadway Revival of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theater. Upcoming projects include the Off- Broadway premiere of Fairycakes where she will serve as choreographer and associate director. Scott also served as the associate choreographer for Head Over Heels and King Kong on Broadway, and she was the assistant choreographer for the Broadway revivals of Cats and Falsettos. She choreographed Kate Hamill's Off-Broadway's production of Pride and Prejudice at Cherry Lane Theatre and Jeremy O. Harris' Black Exhibition at The Bushwick Starr. Scott is the Artistic Director of ELSCO Dance, a New York City contemporary dance company. As a performer she was a finalist and an All-Star on the hit television show "So You Think You Can Dance." She performed on numerous television shows (Glee, Smash, The Ellen Show, The Blacklist, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to name a few) and danced with Janet Jackson. Instagram: @ellenorescott

Ayodele Casel (Tap Choreography), "a tap dancer and choreographer of extraordinary depth" (The New York Times) and one of The New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019", most recently premiered "Chasing Magic" a dance film encapsulating the wonder of collaboration and artistry. Ayodele premiered her one-woman show "While I Have The Floor" at the Spoleto Arts Festival to rave reviews. A frequent New York City Center collaborator, she served as choreographer for Carole King and Maurice Sendak's musical "Really Rosie" for its Encores! Off Center under the direction of Leigh Silverman, a soloist for Jeanine Tesori's "Jamboree", a soloist at Fall For Dance, and was the inaugural artist for their "On The Move" series. Ayodele was also a 2019-2020 fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University and Artist in Residence at Harvard University. Born in The Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico, Ayodele began her professional training at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Her origins in theater and love for storytelling and tap dance have significantly contributed to the narrative nature of her work, which is rooted in the expression of identity, culture, language, and communication. Ayodele is Artist in Residence at Little Island, a new outdoor performance park on the Hudson and is on the Artist Council for NY Pops Up!, a New York State lead initiative to jumpstart live performances in NYC. Ayodele is also a

featured tap dancer honoring the art form of tap on a 2021 USPostal Service Forever Stamp. http://www.ayodelecasel.com/

David Zinn (Scenic Design). Broadway: sets and costumes for Choir Boy, Boys In The Band, Spongebob SquarePants, Amelie, Fun Home, The Last Ship; scenery for. Diana, The Minutes, Torch Song, The Humans, and costumes for Doll's House Part 2, Airline Highway, and Xanadu. Off-Broadway: Playwrights Horizons, Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, Second Stage, Clubbed Thumb, ERS, Target Margin; Regional and International: A.C.T, Berkeley Rep, Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, CTG, Guthrie Theater, Yale Rep, San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, National Theatre (UK), Young Vic (UK), Berlin Staatsoper. Tony, Obie, Drama Desk, Hewes awards.

Jule Styne (Music) Born December 31st, 1905, London. Died September 20th, 1994, New York City. With the scores of such Broadway classics as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Peter Pan, Bells Are Ringing, Gypsy and Funny Girl to his credit, composer Jule Styne ranks as one of the undisputed architects of the American musical theater. Born in London's East End, Styne's family moved to the United States in 1912.

Young Julius showed such a talent for the piano that he had performed with the Chicago, St. Louis, and Detroit symphonies by age 10.

He developed his feel for popular music working with the jazz bands of 1920s Chicago, and as a vocal coach to such 1930s Hollywood stars as Shirley Temple and Alice Faye.

Teaming with lyricist Sammy Cahn in the 1940s, he created a string of hit parade leaders including the Oscar-winning "Three Coins in the Fountain." In addition to Sammy Cahn, Styne's collaborators include Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Stephen Sondheim, Bob Merrill, Leo Robin and E.Y. Harburg, and their combined efforts have produced such showstoppers as "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "The Party's Over," "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!," "People," and "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Jule Styne was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1972, the Theater Hall of Fame in 1981, and became a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1990. On his 25th anniversary in show business, the following tribute was read into the Congressional Record: "The lives of Americans throughout our land, as well as the lives of people throughout the corners of the world, have been enriched by the artistry and genius of Jule Styne."

Bob Merrill (Lyrics) was an American songwriter, theatrical composer, lyricist and screenwriter. He was the most successful songwriter of the 1950s on the US and UK Singles Charts, with hits such as "How Much Is That Doggie In The Window?," "Mambo Italiano" and "Honeycomb." Longing to write more profound songs, he turned to musical theatre. By the late fifties, Merrill had written music and lyrics for Broadway's New Girl in Town, Take Me Along, Carnival, Henry, Sweet Henry and wrote the lyrics for Funny Girl. Hit songs such as "People" and "Don't Rain on My Parade" were made famous by Barbra Streisand, who starred in the original production of Funny Girl in 1964. In addition to his success on Broadway, Merrill turned his attention to Hollywood where he wrote several screenplays including Mahogany starring Diana Ross, W.C . Fields And Me starring Rod Steiger and Chu Chu And The Philly Flash starring Carol Burnett.

Isobel Lennart (Book) (1915-1971) was born Isobel Fredrika Hochdorf on May 8, 1915, in Brooklyn. Her father was a dentist working out of their home on Crescent Street. Her mother, Victoria Lennart Livingston, died when Isobel was five years old. Her father later married his cousin, Hattie Satz. Afflicted by polio as a girl and in leg braces, Isobel became an avid reader, especially of movie magazines. She dreamed of escaping Brooklyn and becoming a film director. After attending Smith College and NYU, she moved to Los Angeles in 1937 and worked as a script girl for MGM.

As a screenwriter, her first movie for MGM, The Affairs of Martha, opened in 1942, followed by A Stranger in Town, and her personal favorite, Lost Angel. Some twenty-five more scripts were made into popular movies over the next thirty years, among them Two for the Seesaw, the Oscar-nominated Love Me or Leave Me, and The Sundowners. She married actor John Harding in 1946 and had two children, Joshua (1948-1971) and Sarah (1951-). Despite her trials and tribulations with the House Un-American Activities Committee, she was never prevented from working.

She ventured into playwriting with the stage adaptation of her screenplay Funny Girl for Ray Stark. Several plays were written for her husband's Los Angeles theater, The Stage Society. Lennart received many awards and nominations during her career; the 1966 Laurel Award was her most treasured. She died mid- career in a car accident in January, 1971.

Harvey Fierstein (Revised Book) is the author of Torch Song Trilogy, La Cage Aux Folles, (both Tony Award winners) Kinky Boots, Newsies, Casa Valentina (all Tony Award Nominated), A Catered Affair (Drama League Outstanding Musical), Safe Sex, Legs Diamond, and last season's Bella Bella. His television scripts include "Hairspray Live!" and "The Wiz Live!" as well as the HBO drama "Tidy Endings." He's written opinion pieces for The NY Times, Huffington Post, Hartford Courant and PBS' In The Life. Theater goers know his Tony Award-winning performances in Hairspray and Torch Song Trilogy as well as star turns in Fiddler on the Roof, La Cage Aux Folles, Gently Down The Stream, and Bella Bella. His film roles include Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day and Mulan. On TV he's been on "Sesame Street," "Cheers" (Emmy nomination), "BoJack Horseman," "The Good Wife" and "Hairspray Live!" Inducted into The Theater Hall of Fame and The Brooklyn Walk of Fame, Mr. Fierstein has a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. This spring Knopf will release his memoir, I Was Better Last Night.