Photo: Beanie Feldstein Takes the Stage in FUNNY GIRL First Trailer!

Golden Globe Award nominee Beanie Feldstein ("American Crime Story: Impeachment;" Hello, Dolly!) takes the stage in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming revival of Funny Girl!

Check out the clip here:

Beanie Feldstein stars in #FUNNYGIRL-and Broadway audiences are the luckiest people in the world. Access exclusive fan presale tickets through Thursday, October 7 before the public on sale this Friday, October 8 at 10am. https://t.co/O8xwEU04cI pic.twitter.com/9VLUkJXKfz - Funny Girl on Broadway (@FunnyGirlBwy) October 6, 2021

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Beanie will be joined by Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) as 'Nick Arnstein,' five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as 'Mrs. Rosie Brice' and Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes (A Soldier's Play, After Midnight) as 'Eddie Ryan' in the first Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL.

Back on Broadway for the first time in 58 years, the new production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) begins performances Saturday, March 26, 2022, and officially opens on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

Beginning Friday, October 8 at 10AM ET, tickets will go on sale to the general public at https://seatgeek.com/funny-girl-tickets. Tickets for FUNNY GIRL start from $39.00.

With choreography by Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels, "So You Think You Can Dance"), tap choreography by Ayodele Casel (New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019"), a revised book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles) and scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home), FUNNY GIRL features music by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart.

Additional casting and the complete creative team will be announced shortly.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.



Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time FUNNY GIRL will return to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago. The original production of FUNNY GIRL premiered on Broadway in 1964 starring Barbra Streisand as 'Fanny Brice' and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.