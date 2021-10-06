VIDEO: Watch the Cast of SIX Perform 'No Way' on THE VIEW

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

The Broadway cast of SIX: The Musical took the stage at The View to perform "No Way".

The number, led by Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, also featured Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

Watch the performance below: