Wake Up With BWW 6/21: SPRINGSTEEN to Allow Guests Vaccinated With WHO-Approved Vaccine, and More!

Listen to Jennifer Hudson sing a new song written for the upcoming film RESPECT!

1) Catching Up with the Jimmy Awards Alumni- Part 2

by Team BWW

Before we get to know this year's Jimmy Awards nominees, BroadwayWorld is catching up with some of the program's alumni! Below, get to know just a few, including: Nora Cullinan, Emily Emmett, Arella Flur, Caleb Jingo, Alyssa McDonald, Tony Moreno, Morgan Roberts, Michelle Rubich, Alex Syiek, and Riley Thad Young.. (more...)

2) What Do We Know About the MATILDA Film Adaptation?

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld put together a guide to "Matilda" onscreen.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Deborah Cox Joins Stephanie Mills in Conversation in Honor of Juneteenth

by Stage Tube

Watch the full conversation from these singers and Broadway veterans, as they talk about Juneteenth and more!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm with special guests TBA.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Will Allow Guests Vaccinated With FDA or WHO Approved Vaccine

Following amended New York State guidelines, Springsteen on Broadway has announced that the production is now permitted to welcome guests who are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

This announcement comes after a recent controversy that arose when the production announced it will only allow patrons who were vaccinated with US-approved vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. This excluded those who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the US but is popular in Canada, the UK and other countries.

What we're listening to: Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' From RESPECT; Co-Written by Carole King!

Academy Award-winning actress and GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Jennifer Hudson unviled a new original song entitled "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"-co-written with 4-time GRAMMY Award winner, Kennedy Center Honoree, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee Carole King (marking their first collaboration) and Jamie Hartman [Lewis Capaldi, Christina Aguilera] out Friday. GRAMMY Award-winning Black Eyed Peas co-founder and mega-producer will.i.am produced the track.

