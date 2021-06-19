SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Will Allow Guests Vaccinated With FDA or WHO Approved Vaccine

Following amended New York State guidelines, Springsteen on Broadway has announced that the production is now permitted to welcome guests who are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine.

This announcement comes after a recent controversy that arose when the production announced it will only allow patrons who were vaccinated with US-approved vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. This excluded those who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the US but is popular in Canada, the UK and other countries.

Now, the production has announced that that has changed. Those who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will now be permitted to attend.

Read all of the vaccine guidelines for the upcoming production at https://www.jujamcyn.com/springsteenfaq/#covid19.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway performances at Jujamcyn's St. James Theatre (246 W 44th Street). Shows begin Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

Tickets are now on sale the show's official ticketing provider SeatGeek at https://seatgeek.com/springsteen-on-broadway-tickets.

Proceeds from Opening Night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography 'Born to Run,' Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories. The show's original run included 236 sold-out performances at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre, beginning in October 2017 and concluding in December 2018. Springsteen earned a Special Tony Award for the performances, which were later adapted into a film and a soundtrack album.