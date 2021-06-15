Wake Up With BWW 6/15: West End Reopening Delayed, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film adaptation is coming soon, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out a new trailer below!

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it will be a bit longer than expected before West End theatres are able to fully re-open. While lockdown rules were previously set to lift on June 21, the next phase will now be delayed by four weeks to July 19, due to the surge of Delta variant cases in the UK.

1) Which Broadway Shows Have NOT Announced Return Dates?

by Nicole Rosky

Over the past month, Broadway fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate, as show after show has announced their own plans to resume performances in the coming months. While most Broadway productions have shared news about their return, some have yet to confirm their next steps.

2) VIDEO: Watch the All-New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film Adaptation of TICK, TICK... BOOM!

by TV News Desk

tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.

3) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Video of the Late Doreen Montalvo Reacting to Her IN THE HEIGHTS Cameo

by Stephi Wild

On Saturday, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a video on Twitter, showing the late Doreen Montalvo reacting to her cameo in the In The Heights film. The video was taken at an ensemble vocal session for the film in February 2020, at which many original cast members were in attendance.

4) Kate Rockwell, J. Harrison Ghee, Natascia Diaz, Emily Skinner, Kendra Kassenbaum and More Will Lead The Muny's 2021 Summer Season

by Alexa Criscitiello

After what will be a 23-month intermission, The Muny's 103rd season will open with the Muny premiere of Smokey Joe's Cafe, followed by The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, On Your Feet! and Chicago.

5) UK Government Postpones Full Re-Opening of West End Theatres; SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Earlier today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it will be a bit longer than expected before West End theatres are able to fully re-open. While lockdown rules were previously set to lift on June 21, the next phase will now be delayed by four weeks to July 19, due to the surge of Delta variant cases in the UK.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Christine Goerke, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jamie Barton, Stuart Skelton, Greer Grimsley, and Günther Groissböck, conducted by Philippe Jordan. Production by Robert Lepage. From March 30, 2019.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with Guest Host Brenda Braxton!

BWW Exclusive: Rita Moreno Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Watch as he chats with stage and screen legend Rita Moreno, whose new documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, will be released on June 18.

"I'm really very proud of it, because it's not as though I had an influence on it. One of the things you give up when you have a documentary done about your life is that 'they' decide what's usable and what's not. It took me a while to decide to do it." she explained. "I did tell them that I wanted very much to be as honest as I could possibly be. And it's one of the things that has impressed people- that it's so dramatically truthful. You can tell it's authentic, and I'm very happy about that."

What we're watching: Anthony Ramos Talks IN THE HEIGHTS, Latino Representation in Musical Theatre, and More

Anthony Ramos, star of the new film adaptation of In The Heights, recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to chat about playing Usnavi, Latino representation in musical theatre, and much more.

Ramos said he saw himself in Usnavi, and In The Heights as a whole, since it first premiered on Broadway. He says Latinos weren't often seen on the stage in big roles before this.

"We had half of 'West Side Story,' you know what I'm saying?" he said. "And then you got 'In the Heights,' maybe, like, 'Man of La Mancha,' maybe, you know, right? And that's it!"

"'In the Heights' was, like, the show that kept me believing, 'cause I was like, 'Yo, I don't know where I fit in, in this musical theater world."

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses IN THE HEIGHTS Colorism Controversy

This weekend, the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights, opened in movie theaters.

Despite widespread acclaim, the film has also sparked online criticism and debate about its lack of adequate Afro-Latinx representation, particularly in its leading cast.

Tonight the show's composer and creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, responded to the criticism on Twitter.

